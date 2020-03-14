The campus of Wheaton College in Norton was eerily quiet Saturday afternoon but the underlying mixed emotions of the students spoke volumes, as dozens of undergraduates packed their bags in lieu of the campus shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The students have until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, to vacate their dorms. Spring break has been extended and for the remainder of the semester, which begins March 23, classes will be conducted online.
Students received an email from the college on Wednesday informing them of the decision to close the campus in the wake of the guidance and recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Wheaton joined colleges and universities throughout New England in sending students packing in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
“It was kind of a blindside,” said Sean Rudenick of Billerica, who is an resident assistant in Clark Hall. “I found out at the same time as everyone else, and I was thinking, ‘Well, what do I do now?’”
While Rudenick understood why the college was taking such precautions, he said that some students were frustrated because “this was dropped on us.”
One of those students was Dylan Starbird, 19, of Strong, Maine, who is double-majoring in English and philosophy.
“I paid a lot of money to come here, and now I don’t get to take the classes,” Starbird said. “It’s a different atmosphere (learning) here, than sitting home looking at a computer screen.”
The new learning format — online classes instead of being in a lecture hall or classroom — was also causing some strain among the Wheaton professors, because they now have to redo the class syllabus, Rudenick said.
Rudenick was not alone in concerns over the difference in learning environment.
In the Meadows East dorm, biochemistry major Emily Marcone, 19, of Bethel, Conn., was facing the loss of her necessary chemistry labs.
“We don’t want to leave,” Marcone said. “It will be a lot more difficult, academically.”
Margaret Gould, 18, of Boston, who is double-majoring in education and history, echoed Marcone’s regret.
“But, we understand why we have to leave,” Gould added.
Marcone’s sister, who is a student at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., also received a notice of a campus shutdown only days before the Wheaton students did.
And on Tuesday night, anxieties were running high throughout campus.
“The night before (receiving the email), we really started panicking,” Marcone said. “We were like, ‘How are we going to do this? How are we going to finish our classes?’”
As Marcone and Gould made their final preparations in their dorm room, Gould was greeted sadly by Marie Foscaldo, 18, of Whitman.
“One last hug,” Foscaldo told Gould, who replied, “We’ll see each other soon.”
Foscaldo, a business major and member of the lacrosse team, was heartbroken over the abrupt end to the athletic season at the college, as was her teammate, Alexa Jalbert of Worcester.
“We thought our team had a really good chance to make it to playoffs,” Jalbert said. “It’s so sad. Everyone’s hurrying out.”
Like Jalbert and Foscaldo, Dylan Starbird, who is part of the college’s track team, was disappointed at the athletic season being cut short.
“I put in a lot of hard work, and now I don’t get to see it pay off,” he said.
In front of Young Hall, Meghan Shaw, 18, of Scarborough, Maine, posed for a few final photos with her friends as they wiped away tears.
Not wanting to linger around campus, Shaw chose not to wait until the following weekend to move out.
“It still hasn’t really sunk in,” she said. “It still feels like I’m going to come back in a few weeks.”
