A.C. Moore, an arts and crafts retail chain, is dissolving, and a few stores in this area will be closing in the coming weeks.
Liquidation sales have begun at most A.C. Moore locations, including the store off Highland Avenue (Route 6) in Seekonk, which is slated to close Dec. 15.
A Foxboro store is located in Patriot Place off Route 1.
There is also a store in Bellingham.
A.C. Moore has stopped accepting online orders.
The retailer announced Monday it would be closing all of its stores, with about 40 of the storefronts being leased and becoming Michaels stores, which also specialize in arts and crafts.
It is unclear which locations will become Michaels, but there is a fairly new Michaels store near the A.C. Moore in Seekonk. In fact, that store moved from the location where A.C. Moore moved into.
“Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level,” A.C. Moore Chief Executive Officer Anthony Piperno said in a statement.
Of the many stores becoming Michaels, Piperno said, “We believe the transaction was the best option for our employees, customers, vendors, landlords, and other key stakeholders.”
The A.C. Moore in Warwick, R.I. closed earlier this year but there was no reason given then.
The chain has about 5,000 employees in 145 stores along the East Coast from Maine to Florida, selling more than 60,000 products and offering arts and crafts classes. However, it has been hurt by competition from Michaels and Hobby Lobby, which also sells arts, crafts, frames and floral merchandise.
The first A.C. Moore store opened in 1985 in Moorestown, New Jersey where its parent company, Nicole Crafts, is based.
