The Attleboro area dodged some very icy weather that hit some parts of New England Monday, but New Year’s Eve promises to be quite cold.
About an inch of rain fell Monday in Attleboro, according to the city water department.
It was the first precipitation in the area in nearly two weeks after the first half of December saw rain or snow just about every day.
It was quite a stormy day as a high wind gust of 26 mph was recorded by the water department at 8 a.m.
Monday saw a high temperature of 37 an hour later, with a low of 34 at noon, but temps felt like the mid-20s.
Heavy rain tapered off Monday night, and Tuesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 48.
New Year’s Eve is expected to bring a high of 31 but feel like 18, with breezes, meteorologists said.
New Year’s Day Wednesday should have a high of 41 and low of 28, with partial sunshine. Similar weather is predicted Thursday.
