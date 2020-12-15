MANSFIELD — Cable TV customers who have been lamenting the potential loss of a Boston broadcaster have a little pre-Christmas surprise.
Comcast Xfinity, the cable provider for several area communities, has announced it has reached an agreement with Hearst Television, which owns WCVB-TV, to keep the station in the local lineup.
“We have come to an agreement with the owners of WCVB that will allow Comcast to offer the station in the same manner as we have in the past. As a result, WCVB will remain on our channel lineup in Providence. We are notifying customers about this update today,” Marc Goodman, spokesman for the cable company said on Tuesday.
“We can confirm that we have reached a renewal agreement with Comcast, and it is our understanding that the carriage in Bristol County will remain,” according to a statement from Kyle Grimes, WCVB president and general manager.
In November, Comcast Corporation, which owns Xfinity, alerted subscribers in Bristol County communities that WCVB, an ABC affiliate station that broadcasts on Channel 5, “may be removed” from their cable packages on Dec. 22.
The company said at the time that the reason was that Bristol County is technically part of the Providence TV market. Xfinity already carries Channel 6 in Providence, which is also an ABC affiliate Xfinity announced it was making similar changes in other markets where it pays twice to air two local affiliates of the same broadcast network.
The potential loss of Channel 5 — which carries a variety of local public affairs programing, morning and evening news shows, commentary and the long-running magazine show “Chronicle” — prompted an outcry on social media from loyal viewers.
“I (live) in Attleboro Massachusetts. I vote in Attleboro, Massachusetts not R.I. Attleboro pays a lot for Comcast and we don’t have a choice like Cox’s,” was one typical comment on Facebook.
The issue also attracted attention from the state’s congressional delegation.
Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Bill Keating and Joe Kennedy III sent a letter to the leaders of Comcast and Hearst earlier this month.
“Particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, loss of access to this station would be harmful to Bristol County viewers who rely on state-specific announcements to stay healthy and safe,” the four Massachusetts Democrats said.
