NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was simply “a Christmas miracle,” Bruce Pugh said. And he should know, because it happened to him.

Pugh received a new kidney on Dec. 20 — part of a four-way transplant operation at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. He made good progress and was soon able to walk and shower on his own, he says. He returned home to his family on Dec. 24.

