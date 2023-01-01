NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was simply “a Christmas miracle,” Bruce Pugh said. And he should know, because it happened to him.
Pugh received a new kidney on Dec. 20 — part of a four-way transplant operation at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. He made good progress and was soon able to walk and shower on his own, he says. He returned home to his family on Dec. 24.
“I was able to wake up Christmas morning with my family,” he said in an interview last week with The Sun Chronicle. “It’s the best Christmas present anyone could receive. I just can’t describe the excitement.”
And for Pugh, a longtime youth football coach in town, it was more than just a successful medical procedure. “I have a renewed lease on life.”
But now, he says, “The real work starts.”
Pugh, 50, an executive at Cisco Systems, is recovering at home and says he’s feeling better day by day, but will have be on anti-rejection drugs, must avoid any source of infection while his immune system is suppressed and — perhaps hardest of all — the Patriots season ticket holder will have to avoid crowds. “There’s no foreseeable future,” when he can go to Gillette Stadium again.
There’s also the medication he has to take — 15 different prescriptions twice a day, although that will be reduced to just three eventually — and the frequent blood tests he will undergo during his recovery. And there’s the constant monitoring of his blood pressure and “my body is getting used to my new kidney and it has to get used to me,” he said.
Pugh was diagnosed over a decade ago with a kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
The illness is caused by a rare gene mutation and attacks the kidneys’ filtering ability, leading to permanent scarring and failure.
Last spring, Pugh’s chronic condition caused a decline to 17% kidney function, classifying him at Stage 4 of five disease progressions.
He needed an immediate living donor transplant.
North Attleboro Junior Football and the Monday Night Gridiron Club stepped in to help Pugh, who attended Northeastern University on a football scholarship and has coached in local youth football from the Pop Warner level on up for more than a decade.
Leslee Murphy, vice president of the youth football program, put out the word on the community’s social media platforms, “and we want to get people tested,” she told The Sun Chronicle last May.
“Hundreds signed up after our push in 2021, which was incredible,” Murphy said last month.
Unfortunately, no one tested proved to be a match.
But at his doctor’s suggestion, Pug entered a kidney paired-donation program. A “kidney partner” agrees to donate to someone who is a match and the person that recipient is paired with donates to a compatible recipient.
One of Pugh’s friends, Bill McDavitt, 47, a software developer and North native, was a match for another person in the program and that person’s partner in turn was a good match for Pugh.
McDavitt, Pugh said, went home a couple of days before he did and has already been cleared to drive.
Pugh has plans to go back to work, too. He’s scheduled to be out for 20 weeks, although there’s a chance he could go back earlier.
He’d also like to coach again, but that depends on what his doctors say. “There are a lot of moving parts,” he says. “Just going to the grocery store can be dangerous.”
Pugh can’t speak highly enough of his transplant team in Boston and is grateful to the community members who stepped up to support him.
But he adds, “I could not have done any of this without my wife, Mariella,” to whom he’s been married for 23 years. (She works in child care, so she’ll be double masking.) And his daughter, Adrianna, 22, a recent Clemson graduate who works in human resources at TJX, and his son, Jordan, 20, a student at Louisiana State University.
“I’m very thankful and blessed,” he said.
