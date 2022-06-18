Hilary Hahn passes by two crosses on Route 1 every weekday when she drives back and forth from her home in Sharon to work in North Attleboro.
One was erected in memory of her 35-year-old husband Aaron, who was killed in 2017 when he was struck by a car darting across Route 1 at George Street in Plainville, about a quarter-mile from the Wrentham line. He was riding his motorcycle at the time.
Soon after Aaron’s death, the state installed bright yellow plastic delineators, or dividers, to prevent vehicles on George Street from crossing Route 1 to the other side of the street.
Traveling the undivided sections of the four-lane state highway, including the two-mile section in Wrentham, makes Hilary Hahn, 40, nervous.
“It’s scary. I don’t travel in the left lane. I stay in the right lane,” Hahn said about her daily commute to her human resources job.
The speed limit on the highway is 55 mph. But the 29,000 cars and other vehicles that travel that road each day can be seen frequently going much faster.
The September night her husband was killed was supposed to be a night of joy. They had celebrated their first wedding anniversary and were on the way home. She was following behind him in her car but did not see the crash because she had to stop for a traffic light at Route 106.
Since then she has supported efforts by public safety officials to push for safety improvements to the highway, ideally a Jersey barrier that separates Route 1 like the one further north in Foxboro, Walpole, Sharon and Norwood.
Since 2017, traffic lights with turning lanes have been installed at the intersections at Madison and Thurston streets. Traffic lights have also been installed at the ramps to Interstate 495 in Plainville.
But other improvements that would enhance safety, such as the Jersey barriers, have not been installed by the state despite pleas by both local and state officials.
A state Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the agency is studying improvements and various types of barriers.
Local public safety officials say a Jersey barrier could have prevented the most recent traffic death, a 25-year-old Woonsocket woman, on March 15.
Kerri Coppinger was traveling south on Route 1 when she crossed the center line and collided into the side of a tractor-trailer truck going north, police said. The crash occurred about 4 a.m. in the area of High Rock Road.
It was unknown whether she suffered a medical episode or fell asleep, according to police.
A cross with her photo was placed near the scene of the crash soon afterwards.
Her death was the fourth traffic fatality on the two-mile stretch of Route 1 in Wrentham since 2016, according to MassDOT data.
“It’s sad. What does it take to have something happen?” Hahn said. “It’s sad that other families have to go through this.”
The traffic deaths are only part of the picture. They are among more than 300 traffic accidents involving some sort of injury on the highway since 2016, accounting for 16 percent of all the accidents in the town, according to the data.
Last Tuesday, a 46 seventh-graders and staff from a charter school in Everett luckily escaped injury when the bus they were on and a car collided in the area of Supercharged Entertainment. The students were on a field trip to the popular indoor go-karting and entertainment center, according to police.
The area and other attractions on Route 1 have been the scene of several accidents, mostly involving drivers making left turns who are unfamiliar with the area, officials say.
Pushing for safety
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath has been pushing for Jersey barriers and other safety improvements for several years.
As a patrolman in Sharon in the 1980s, McGrath saw fewer fatalities when the state installed the barriers on the stretch of Route 1 in that community as it became more developed.
“We’re now at a point where Walpole and Sharon were,” McGrath said, referring to commercial and residential development on Route 1.
But over the years, Patriot Place was built in Foxboro, Plainridge Park Casino, retail shopping centers and a large apartment complex were built in Plainville and Wrentham passed zoning changes in 2019 to attract even more development.
When the Point at Wrentham apartment complex and a retail shopping center were built off Madison Street and Route 1 a few years ago, the state installed traffic lights and turning lanes reducing the frequency of accidents at the intersection.
Traffic lights were also installed south of the intersection at the ramps to Interstate 495 in Plainville.
Ideally, McGrath would like to see Jersey barriers on the highway except at the intersection with traffic lights to allow traffic to turn safely.
He and other officials, including Fire Chief Antonio Marino and state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk and state police Lt. Timothy Curtain, have met with state officials over the years about making improvements.
But McGrath did not walk away encouraged.
“I do not get the vibe from DOT that they are anywhere close to putting Jersey barriers on Route 1,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”
The police chief said he was told the highway would have to be widened in order to install the barriers, which may not be possible in areas near wetlands. But McGrath said it could be possible by reducing or eliminating the breakdown lane. Other roads in the state do not have breakdown lanes, he said.
During New England Patriot football games, when lane shifts are created with traffic cones to accommodate traffic flows, Jersey barriers could be moved just like they are on the Southeast Expressway to Boston, McGrath said.
If not Jersey barriers, the police chief said dividers could be installed to prevent turns in certain portions of the highway and serve as a visual barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes.
Hahn agrees with the police chief and said if the highway is not wide enough to have cement barriers then they could install the barriers like the ones in Plainville.
“At least it’s visible,” Hahn said. “It’s something.”
Marino said he avoids traveling on Route 1 unless it is an emergency call.
“It’s been a problem for decades and there needs to be a barrier from the stadium to the Rhode Island line, in my professional opinion,” Marino said in a text.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, echoed the concerns about road safety and also supported the idea of even temporary barriers, like the plastic dividers installed in Plainville, until a long-term solution is determined.
“Let’s start with the easy option,” Dooley said, adding that “the speed with which the state does things is frustrating.”
More development is planned for Route 1, Dooley said, that will lead to more traffic and more attractions for people who are unfamiliar with the highway.
“It’s not just the locals driving on the highway,” Dooley said.
On the other side of the Statehouse, Dooley’s colleague, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said in a statement that Route 1 in the area has been an ongoing issue of serious concern.
“Our local law enforcement personnel and first responders know all too well the tragic effects of poor traffic calming measures and roadway controls,” Feeney said, “and the Department of Transportation would be wise to heed their requests.”
Feeney said he and his colleagues in the region will continue to advocate and deliver funding for local infrastructure.
“In the meantime, the administration has to understand that we can’t have paralysis by analysis when safety is concerned,” Feeney said.
Not all traffic accidents occur by motorists taking a left across the highway or drifting into oncoming traffic, according to the police chief.
“There are some accidents Jersey barriers are not going to prevent,” McGrath said.
But four fatal accidents are “way too many,” McGrath said, adding that there are many other accidents that result in serious, life-changing injuries.
“I can guarantee you there is plenty of suffering from the level of the pain and disability because of those other accidents,” McGrath said.
According to the town’s masterplan, the average daily traffic counts on Route 1 as measured at Hawes Street were 25,000 in 2004, 33,639 in 2016 and 27,700 in 2020.
The decline in traffic in 2020 is likely because of stay-at-home advisories during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.
MassDOT ranks the pavement conditions on nearly all of the portions of Route 1 in Wrentham as “fair” or “poor.”
A MassDOT spokeswoman said officials are looking into whatever improvements that can be made to the highway.
“Similar to Foxboro, our traffic and safety engineers are constantly collecting data and analyzing any and all potential safety improvements,” said MassDOT spokewoman Judi Reardon in an email.
“MassDOT will continue to evaluate all options, including various types of barriers, to determine the safest and most feasible long-term solution while implementing any immediate improvements that are identified, in preparation of advancing an improvement project along the Route 1 corridor,” Reardon said.
Meanwhile, the town has moved forward on enacting zoning changes to make Route 1 more economically viable, environmentally friendly and safer.
In November 2019, residents voted overwhelmingly to rezone Route 1, reducing seven districts to three, in an effort to streamline the commercial development process which, officials have said, had often been too restrictive.
The area from Thurston Street south to Plainville was rezoned to encourage office, entertainment and retail development.
Land on the side of Route 1 North was designated for minimal impact uses such as offices, recreation and senior housing north of Thurston Street.
Zoning changes were also designed to protect the environment around a town well site, Crocker Pond and the state forest.
Route 1 South is earmarked to see more intense development, with Route 1 North geared more toward recreation and office development, with land conservation and protection of water supplies.
Town Planner Rachel Benson said the new zoning also required developers to work with owners adjacent to their property.
The goal was to design service roads to development in a way that reduces the number of entrances on Route 1 to enhance traffic safety, Benson said.
“There have been three fatalities in the short time I’ve been here,” Benson said.
MassDOT was quick to place the bright yellow plastic delineators at George Street in Plainville, Benson said, but have not moved to make any similar safety measures in Wrentham.
“I don’t know what the problem is,” Benson said. “You have one fatality and that’s too many. We should be working together on this.”