PLAINVILLE -- The can-do spirit of a lifelong town resident who was always there when needed was honored on Sunday morning during the dedication of the Field of Dreams on School Street.
James Faille, who died unexpectedly in January, was remembered as a pillar of the community both during his time as a Plainville park commissioner and beyond, who was “always there and always giving back.”
“I quickly came to appreciate his business acumen, but mostly, his undying spirit of volunteerism,” said Chris Murphy, who worked on the park commission with Faille. “I quickly learned from Jim that if you need to get something done, just do it.”
Other speakers at the event, which was attended by more than 100 people, recalled Faille as a good friend who enjoyed making people laugh, and whom State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-9th Norfolk, named as someone “who truly epitomized the town of Plainville” with his tireless commitment to his community, family and friends.
John Teiner, a current park commissioner, is “forever grateful” to Faille for his professional impact on Teiner’s own vocation.
“Without him, I don’t know if I would be standing up here today speaking right now,” Teiner said with emotion.
In their numerous varied memories -- from the last-minute 2021 town holiday tree lighting during inclement weather conditions, to the construction of the playground at the town park -- many of those who spoke publicly at the event referred to their friend and colleague as “Mr. Faille.”
Murphy remembered the frustrations he literally ran into as excavation was underway to construct the playground, which was the former location of the town pool -- namely, the pool’s concrete walls.
The following weekend, Murphy told the crowd, Faille showed up with a rented mini-backhoe and got right to work.
“He didn’t ask, he didn’t wonder if it was OK to spend a few bucks on the rented backhoe. He did it because it needed to be done,” Murphy said. “Jim was old-school tough. Never an excuse, never a hesitation -- always a ‘yes’ when something needed to be done.”
The brief baseball field dedication was capped by Faille’s grandchildren throwing out the first pitch to their grandmother Tricia, married to Faille for almost 40 years.
Minutes later, several children who were in attendance began a lively impromptu game of softball on the newly-named Faille Field.
Both Tricia Faille and her two sons, Chris and Matt, deeply appreciated the honor.
“It was nice to see so many people in town come together to set this up for my dad,” Chris Faille said. “He’d be happy to see this.”