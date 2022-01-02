NORTON -- Residents may have noticed the local police department had a different look on Christmas.
"This was the first time in Norton Police history that a entire shift was made up of all females," Police Chief Brian Clark said. "It may be the first out of the area departments as well."
The officers working were Patricia Allen, Janna Perez, Ashley Cibotti and Melanie Costa.
"We have shift bidding based on seniority so they don’t commonly work together as a shift," Clark said. "A couple were on their regular shift and a couple were working open extra shifts due to the holiday."
The holiday shift was uneventful other than routine calls, the chief added.
"There was a lot of good feedback on Twitter from all across the country," Clark said of the all-female presence.
In fact, the chief tweeted, "As everyone was sleeping, first female shift was serving and protecting."
As with other area police departments, Norton has hired more female officers in recent years.
The department now has five female officers: four full-time and one special police officer.
