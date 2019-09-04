MANSFIELD — A four-legged police officer has joined the force.
Ronan, a 13-month-old German shepherd, will be headed to the K9 Academy in Boston on Monday along with his handler, Officer Mike Fitzgerald, a four-year veteran, Police Chief Ron Sellon said Wednesday.
“The town has a great addition and another valuable resource,” Sellon said.
He is believed to be the first four-legged police officer in the history of the department and certainly the first in recent memory.
The police chief said Ronan and Fitzgerald will be in basic training through December in tactics such as tracking and detection of suspects or missing persons. Then they will go for about another month to get trained in the detection of explosives and firearms, Sellon said.
The K9 project is completely funded by a $25,000 grant from The Stanton Foundation, $15,000 from Mollie’s Annual Massachusetts Vest A Dog fundraiser with the help from Dakota Matthews of Plainville.
Matthews is an 9-year-old girl who wants to meet a police officer in every community in the state before she turns 13. She has a Facebook page, She Loves Police.
The funds paid for outfitting a police cruiser, building a kennel, purchasing Ronan and the training, Sellon said.
As is usual with K9 police dogs, Ronan will live with his handler.
Sellon said Ronan will be a valuable asset in town to help with school security, security at the Xfinity Center and will also aid in finding criminals and missing persons, such as persons living with Alzheimer’s and children with special needs.
Mansfield now joins Seekonk and Foxboro as the only police departments in the Sun Chronicle readership area who have police dogs.
Area police also rely on police dogs from state police, the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and sheriff departments.
