ATTLEBORO -- A little over eight weeks is all that’s left until a special election for mayor on Feb. 28.
It’s not a lot of time to organize and run a campaign.
The candidates, and there are potentially four, (two are not yet certified), have to get out there, make their positions known, shake hands and ask for votes.
The four are Timothy Barone, 47, John Davis, 57, Cathleen DeSimone, 56, and Jay DiLisio, 46.
As of noon on Friday, the only certified candidates were Barone and DeSimone.
Jan. 10 is the deadline for the other two candidates to submit their nomination papers.
One of the first opportunities for voters to get to know the candidates will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, when the student council at Attleboro High School hosts a debate in the Robert H. Bray Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“The intention of this debate is to help the voters of Attleboro select the next mayor of their city,” a press release said. “Members of the student council, working alongside their peers, will facilitate a town hall style debate. Students will be posing questions that are specific to Attleboro issues.”
Meanwhile, the election itself is history-making.
There have only been three acting mayors in the city’s history and this is the only time a special election has been called.
In 1936, the city’s sixth mayor, Frank R. Sweet, died in office after suffering a heart attack on the streets of Boston and H. Winslow Brown became acting mayor.
In 1997, the city’s 16th mayor, Judith Robbins, suffered a stroke and council president Benton Keene III became acting mayor for six months.
Robbins eventually returned and beat Keene in a general election when he challenged her for the job in the fall of that year.
There has never been a time until this year when a mayor has resigned to take another office.
In this case, Paul Heroux resigned as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday so that he could start his new job as sheriff of Bristol County on Wednesday.
He served five years in the corner office.
His term as sheriff is six years and he’s pledged to serve at least one, possibly two.
On Wednesday, council president Jay DiLisio took the reins of city government for at least the next two months.
He did half-days this week. Next week, he will be full time.
DiLisio is taking a leave of absence from his job at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
City residents react
The change in chief executives was met largely with a shrug of the shoulders by some city residents who were at City Hall transacting business last week.
But that can’t be considered unusual.
When there’s a contested mayor’s race, only about 30% of the electorate comes out to vote.
In 2021, the turnout was even lower, at 22%.
Just 6,920 of the 31,523 registered voters cast ballots.
That means 70% don’t care who’s elected to run the city.
The battle in 2021 was between Heroux and challenger Todd McGhee.
Even in presidential elections, only about 70% come out to vote.
One man, who did not give his name, shrugged off a question from a reporter.
“I’m not into politics,” he said. “Whoever it is, it is.”
Carlos Melo said he has no real worries about the city’s future.
“I think it’s running pretty well,” he said. “I don’t have any big concerns.”
Max Arnold was equally indifferent when asked if he had concerns about the future of the city and the change in leadership.
“Not really,” he said. “Should I be?”
That’s a question only he can answer.
Dick Tebeau, who lives on Beagle Club Road, which has had some controversial parking issues in the past, said he’s happy with the city government.
“I’m pretty happy with the city of Attleboro,” he said while acknowledging he was not that happy with Heroux.
Another man who declined to give his name said he doesn’t concern himself with local politics.
“I don’t pay too much attention to city politics,” he said. “Things have always gone well, and I expect them to continue that way.”
But the candidates do care about city politics and at least 20% to 30% of those eligible to vote care as well.
It remains to be seen how many will turn out for the special election when only one office is on the ballot.
The candidates
One of the questions about the coming election is whether DiLisio’s time as acting mayor could give him an advantage.
There are some, including Heroux, who say that the time in office could help him win the special election.
But whoever wins will face another election campaign in the fall and may get a leg up on that one as well.
But those with whom he is vying have a different outlook.
John Davis, a former city councilor and two-time failed mayoral candidate, said holding the office is a double-edged sword.
“There are some good things about it and some bad things about it,” Davis said this week about DiLisio’s role as acting mayor. “He’ll get a lot of publicity and he’ll have to make some tough decisions and sometimes tough decisions are not too popular.”
That could mean he’ll be popular with some, unpopular with others. So the mix may not provide a benefit, Davis said.
“At the end of the day, I don’t think it will make much of a difference at all,” he said.
Meanwhile, DeSimone is being backed by Heroux, who has never lost an election and has a strong base of support.
“Each of the three of us has a group of people who support us,” Davis said.
And he said the person with the strongest support may not be evident until all the votes are cast.
“I don’t think we’ll know for sure until Election Day,” Davis said.
Davis, who’s been knocking on doors for weeks and has gotten about half the signatures he needs for nomination, said he has a good chance.
“A huge number of people who have supported me in the past are supporting me today,” he said. “The response I’m getting from people is more positive than anything I’ve gotten in the past. I’m thrilled with positive feedback I’m getting at this point.”
DeSimone said she has no idea whether the two months in office as acting mayor will help DiLisio or not.
“Whether it will help or hurt him, I don’t know,” she said. “Whether it will give him an advantage, I don’t know.”
She said his assuming the role of acting mayor is not the same as him being elected to fill the job for two months.
The city charter calls for the council president to assume the corner office when there’s a long-term mayoral absence.
“Most people understand what’s going on,” DeSimone said. “We need an acting mayor, we need someone in charge.”
DeSimone said she’s grateful for Heroux’s support, but noted that, too, could be a double-edged sword.
“He’s had his detractors, but overall he’s done a great job for the city. I do think (having his support) will help.”
But, she noted, she’s not like Heroux.
“I do things differently. I have my own style, and I’m my own person,” DeSimone said. “I do my own thing, but I do appreciate his endorsement.”
She said each candidate needs to be judged individually.
“We all have strengths and weaknesses,” DeSimone said. “We all have different educations and skill sets.”
She said the candidates have to be judged on “the whole package.”
DeSimone said she respects Davis and acknowledges he has a lot of supporters.
“John is a stand-up person,” she said.
Meanwhile, DiLisio said he plans on campaigning hard during his off-time from his job as acting mayor and whether his performance in the job will be significant is a question only the voters can answer.
“I don’t know if it will help me,” he said. “I don’t think it will hurt me.”
And he doesn’t think Heroux’s support of De- Simone will be a deciding factor.
And with regard to Davis, he was mum.
“John is well known, and he’s been involved for a lot of years,” DiLisio said with a smile, but would not go further.
That could mean he’s a formidable candidate.
And then there’s Timothy Barone.
He has not responded to several Sun Chronicle requests for interviews.
In the meantime, campaign signs are popping up on residents’ lawns.
It’s an odd sight for this time of year and between now and Feb. 28 they could get buried in snow.
DiLisio who spent three half-days at City Hall this week, said he’s ready for the job of acting mayor.
“I’ve got some homework to do for sure,” he said. “But I’m excited to dive in.”
While Heroux was a mayor often working in blue jeans, DiLisio showed up for work in a suit and tie.
DiLisio said he will not waste the two months he will have in office.
He plans to see if there are more efficient ways “to get things done” which could save the city some money.
And he praised city employees.
“The laborers, the cops and the firefighters, I’ll put them against anyone in the nation,” he said. “They are the best.”
For the coming week, he plans to set up meetings with state legislators along with GATRA and National Grid officials.
If DiLisio or DeSimone is elected, there probably will be another special election to fill the vacant council seat, election administrator Leslie Veiga said.
The mayoral election, to be held on Feb. 28, is scheduled to be certified on March 10, which is more than nine months from the end of the two-year council term and the charter requires a special election to fill vacant seats more than nine months out.
If there is a special election to fill a council seat, it would likely take place in mid-May, which is 10 weeks from March 10, when the mayoral election is certified.