ATTLEBORO -- A.J. Quetta left Massachusetts General Hospital Tuesday morning to his next step in treatment under the raised hockey sticks of his Bishop Feehan High School teammates.
The team, wearing their away jerseys to symbolize his going away to a rehab facility in Atlanta, GA, lined up with their hockey sticks high in the air as Quetta was rolled out in a stretcher to a waiting MedFlight ambulance.
The team and friends, also known as A.J.’s Army, showed up at the hospital at 6 a.m. to support Quetta. They held signs of support and thanks to doctors and nurses who cared for their teammate.
Quetta, a senior on the Shamrock team, suffered a severe spinal cord injury when he went head first into the boards during a game in West Springfield three weeks ago.
The North Providence resident was transferred the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, according to a statement from his family posted to his GoFundMe page.
The facility is recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the country specializing in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.
Team members told reporters at the hospital that they are confident their teammate will recover from his injuries.
“He’s just a hard worker. Very funny. Definitely the locker room clown, you would call him,” Drew Payson told a WCVB Channel 5 reporter.
“If there was any one of us were to be in this situation, he would be the one to overcome it,” Payson said.
Team members will be wearing their home white jerseys and show up to support him when he returns from his stay in Atlanta.
The GoFundMe account organized by A.J.’s sister had raised over $900,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
