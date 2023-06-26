Even if you had never met Tim Lindsey you have probably gotten to feel like you knew him since his untimely death March 6 at the age of 61.
There’s been plenty written about him in this newspaper and online. Then there’s the matter of the 700 people who signed the guestbooks at his celebration of life March 10 at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home. That represents a huge grapevine for Lindsey’s story to have circulated on.
So you may already be aware that Attleboro native Lindsey was a guitarist and vocalist with Killer Kane and the Blue FO’s, the area’s leading blues band. That Back in a Cadillac, a single from their Live at Chan’s CD, climbed up the charts in the summer of 2010 to number 1 in Cashbox magazine’s Roadhouse Blues and Boogie ratings.
You’ve seen pictures of Lindsey on stage, all broad-shouldered and barrel-chested with a weightlifter’s muscles. If you remarked “guy looks like he could be a blacksmith,” it wouldn’t surprise you to learn his day job was mostly in the metal fabrication industry. He couldn’t bend steel with his hands, it only looked that way.
You know that Lindsey loved the active life — squash games at the YMCA, fishing, trips to the Cape and mountains.
You know that he was a soft touch. He’d give you the shirt off his back, friends say. When he, Kane and drummer Dave “Port” Raposa were honored for charitable work in 2010 state proclamations it was estimated that benefit concerts they had organized and performed in had raised over $250,000 for people in need.
His softest spot, his wife Cyndee Goodinson-Lindsey says, was for kids who wanted to make a career out of music, passing on tips and encouragement, getting them a chance to play in the spotlight in front of audiences.
I’ll try to tell you three things about Lindsey that I don’t think you already know, but first: can we agree already that Tim Lindsey’s memory is worth protecting for generations to come? If the answer is yes, make a plan to buy tickets for Attleboro Still Rocks: In Memory of Tim Lindsey. The six-band concert is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. July 1 at the Elks pavilion on South Main Street, Attleboro.
Goodinson-Lindsey and a committee of helpers are establishing a Tim Lindsey Memorial Music Scholarship through the Attleboro Scholarship Foundation.
They need to raise $10,000. The concert is the major fundraiser toward that end. Tickets are $20.
Performing will be Andy Solberg & Friends, the Blue FOs, Dave Raposa & Friends, the Heidi Nirk Band, Second Hand Smoke and the Tim Taylor Blues Band.
The music promises to be sweet. The memories may be even sweeter. Lindsey had performed with about every musician who will be showcased at the July 1 event while he was cutting an impressive swath across the history of rock and blues in Attleboro. He had an important influence on at least one of them, probably many more.
“We were classmates, same age but I looked up to him,” Raposa says. “It was great when he let me tag along to one of his first gigs. It was just the coolest thing to see him playing in front of people in a club. I knew right then that’s what I wanted to do. And if Timmy could do it maybe I could, too.”
Did I mention that this occurred while they were classmates in middle school?
Lindsey was 10 when he started strumming a guitar, 12 or 13 a couple of years later when he came under the tutelage of Dick Souza, who in 1957 had been a member of the Teen Rockers, one of Attleboro’s first two rock bands. At 14, he sat in with the Bob Colson Band and harmonica player Kane spotted him as a youngster destined do good things in music. A year later he was playing out two nights a week with Souza’s combo.
The following years brought him work with a number of local bands, including Tulsa Queen and Back Issue.
Then in June 1991 he settled in for what became a nearly 32-year run with the Blue FOs that included the publication of three CDs — “Killer Kane and the Blue FOs: Jewel City Blues,” “Done Your Time,” and “Live at Chan’s” — and gigs at every blues bar in New England that you could find by looking for the Harleys parked out front.
For the past several years, the Attleboro Still Rocks summer concert at the Elks — except when blocked by COVID-19 — has been proving that locally “Rock and roll is here to stay” is as true today as when Danny and the Juniors first sang so in 1958.
This year’s memorial theme may be cause for misty eyes, but there’s also reassurance for the future.
Sitting in when Andy Solberg & Friends play July 1 will be Lindsey’s son Stephen, who inherited his father’s love of guitar, though not for a profession. Solberg, sometimes called “the sixth Blue FO” for his frequent collaborations, was the younger Lindsey’s guitar teacher. The father’s first mentor, Dick Souza, is 82 and unable to make the journey from his home in North Carolina, but his son Chad will be performing with the Heidi Nirk Band. Dave Raposa & Friends is fronted by a son of “Fast Eddie” Raposa, who led the Jets, the other of Attleboro’s first two rock bands.
The beat will go on, from generation to generation.
As for those three things you might not already know:
1. It needs to be told that Lindsey — big, strong, vibrant Tim — died, six days shy of his 62nd birthday, as a result of a sleep disorder. If you have sleep apnea, take it seriously, Goodinson-Lindsey advises, and “WEAR YOUR MASK.”
2. Lindsey and Kane’s partnership was remarkable in this regard: the harmonica player’s hearing is severely impaired. They overcame this obstacle by Lindsey writing tablature that gave Kane sort of a visual filter for the music and by making subtle eye contact or hand signals during performances.
Kane is carrying on with help from the other band members and a nephew, but “the experience is a lot lonelier without Tim.”
The last tablature Lindsey wrote for him gives him a motto to remember. It’s for the Wet Willie tune “Keep on Smiling.”
3. Lindsey was a fine writer and editor.
That’s my opinion after co-writing with him “The Rowdy Side of Heaven,” which appears on the Blue FOs’ “Done Your Time” CD. I handed him nine stanzas about seven people whom death had taken off the local music scene. Lindsey cut, rewrote and stitched it back together as four verses and a chorus. He made it into a blues song.
Here are the lyrics, which were reprinted in a pamphlet handed out at his celebration of life:
Johnny Finzar left us too soon
With the saints he had to be
He left us down here mourning
But his spirit’s flying free.
Chorus: On the rowdy side of heaven
They don’t bother ‘bout last call
The angels harps are Hohner’s,
Stratocasters and Les Pauls
On the rowdy side of heaven
For all eternity
Bluesmen dance with barmaids
Now that’s the place for me
Shake your gambler’s blues here
Roll the dice, they’ll all be sevens
And Johnny Finzar’s playing nightly
On the rowdy side of heaven
Bill Carson and Lee Holbrook
Slipped through the pearly gates
Captain Carl said welcome boys
The party’s going great
Rockett’s on the dance floor
Ramsay’s got the beat
With Ricky Mendes playing
You can’t help but move your feet
When my time comes I’ll be ready
If you can guarantee
The rowdy side of heaven
Is where I’m gonna be.