ATTLEBORO — Dorothy E. (King) Keane of South Attleboro, the widow of the late three-term mayor Gerald J. Keane and a founding member of the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, died Wednesday.
She was 91, said her daughter, Kathleen Keane Connor.
Keane, or “Dot” as she was known to her husband Gerry, and “Dottie,” as she was known to some of her friends, was a lifelong resident of South Attleboro.
In fact, she lived her whole life on Jessie Avenue, but in a couple of different houses.
One of her daughters, Tricia Keane, said that she was born in her grandparents’ house on Jessie and later moved with her husband to a home the couple built.
And the neighborhood was full of relatives from both sides of the family.
It was, in effect, an enclave of Keanes and Kings.
Brother Michael noted that both sets of grandparents lived next door to the home in which he grew up with his six siblings.
“There was Grampa upstairs and Grampa downstairs,” he said with a laugh. “The yards were connected. We had a lot of family gatherings there. It was a fun time growing up.”
Tricia described her mom as a “dedicated wife and mother.”
She put those loving skills to work as a teacher’s aide in Coelho Middle School for 20 years.
“She absolutely loved being a teacher’s aide,” Tricia said. “There was not one day when she didn’t want to go to work.”
Tricia was with her mom one day when a former student came up to her to thank her.
“I loved her,” the student said. “She made such a difference in my life.”
Marian Wrightington, chair of the city’s Historical Commission, described Dorothy Keane as a “terrific person.”
One of her loves was the history of Attleboro and she and her husband were founding members of the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society.
“Both of them were very helpful in getting that going,” Wrightington said.
That organization came into existence on June 10, 1999 — 25 years ago.
Wrightington said the couple were especially important in getting the society declared a non-profit organization by the state.
That can be a complicated process, but they got it done.
Dorothy Keane was an avid New England sports fan and especially enjoyed following the Boston Celtics.
She never missed a game, Tricia said, and was a big fan of Robert Parish, the Celtics center in the 1980s when they were winning championships.
She cut out every story about him and put it in two scrapbooks she eventually sent to the Celtics with the hope that they would reach Parish.
In her free time, Keane loved antiquing and knitting for the homeless.
A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish in South Attleboro and was actively involved in many of the parish ministries including its Christian Mothers group.
“She was an average woman who did remarkable things,” Tricia said. “Those kind of women don’t often get the accolades they deserve.”
The fact that she raised seven children is quite a accomplishment.
“She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past 91 years,” Keane’s obituary said.
She leaves seven children: Gerald “Skip” J. Keane and his wife Teresa of Exeter, Michael K. Keane and his wife Susan of Attleboro, David H. Keane and his wife Colleen of Riverside, R.I., Tricia A. Keane and her spouse Louise of Dighton, James J. Keane and his wife Kim of North Attleboro, John F. Keane and his wife Nurys of Attleboro, and Kathleen K. Conner and her husband Steve of Golden, Colorado.
Dorothy Keane was the sister of the late Joane Keane and Barbara O’Connell, both of South Attleboro.
