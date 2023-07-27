MANSFIELD — Art O’Neil was known as the “Flamingo Man” in town.
That was because of his huge collection of pink, plastic flamingos always on display in his front yard at 276 Central St.
He dressed them up for whatever holiday was approaching and people in town really enjoyed that.
O’Neil died July 14 and will be missed by many. He was 79.
According to his obituary, he didn’t want a funeral or wake. He wanted a party instead, a “Celebration of Life,” and that’s being planned for Dec. 2. Details will be announced later, said his son, Brian O’Neil.
Brian wrote the obituary for his dad.
The elder O’Neil’s wife of 54 years, Sandi, said there are many tales to tell.
“I have 54 years of stuff,” she said. “I don’t think there’s enough ink in your pen to keep up.”
She knew him as a computer guy who could operate the big mainframes of years ago. That was his job. But that wasn’t what he was famous for.
It was the loud clothes he wore on the golf course — the Loud Mouth line designed by pro-golfer John Daly.
“There was one set that looked like he was on fire,” she said. “You couldn’t miss him on the golf course.”
O’Neil loved to play golf and, according to friends, he was decent at it.
“He was very gregarious,” his wife said. “And he enjoyed playing pool. He was decent pool player.”
Sandi said her husband’s favorite holiday was Christmas and the sky would glow around the house from the outside lights every December.
“The sky was bright from all of our lights,” she said.
Sandi said Art was cremated and his ashes now rest in a cardboard box. They will fertilize something, somewhere, someday, she added.
That will be decided later.
Cyndee Williams, a friend of Art’s, described him as “fun-loving.”
She said he would make calendars for his friends that showed his home with all the flamingos out front in clothing for the monthly holiday.
Williams said when he lived in Attleboro, he had a pool with a Playboy bunny painted on its bottom.
“Every year we’d have to repaint it,” she said. “And we always had a Super Bowl party at his house. It was fun.”
Neighbor Tom Allen said the man was a nice guy and neighbor.
“He loved his flamingos and he loved his wife,” he said.
Messages of condolence, which were left on the Sherman Jackson Funeral Home website, told a lot about the man.
“I met Art playing in the Monday Night Golf League at Willowdale and onto Pine Oaks,” Stephen Neely wrote. “He was a very kind man. I always looked forward to seeing his golfing outfit. He always kept everything lighthearted, just enjoyed the moment. I will always remember Art as a first class guy and a ‘true gentleman.’”
Co-worker Mike Brien also had kind words.
“It’s time to rest ole bud,” he said. “You were part of a great team at Northrop, rest in peace!!”
A man named John wrote the following.
“When I had to walk to Central Street Garage from the train station to get my car, I always made sure I walked on Mr. O’Neil’s side of Central Street so I could stop and take in the decorations, whether it was flamingos or the Christmas displays,” he said. “With a stressful job, it was nice to stop for 2-3 minutes to see the displays he had out front and remind me that the simple things in life are the best things. I never saw Mr. O’Neil outside so couldn’t thank him for the great decorations. I just wanted to let it be known that the displays were appreciated.”
The flamingo display at his home was his main claim to fame, his son Brian said.
“The joy the flamingo display brought to all was incredible,” Brian said. “Art would dress them up for every occasion and spring graduation was very popular.”
“Many high school graduates would have their pictures taken with the flamingos dressed up in their graduation attire,” Brian said.
The display attracted a lot of attention.
“Many people left cards, letters and even more flamingos and related gifts for Art in gratitude for the display that cheered everyone up,” Brian wrote in his father’s obituary.
One time, a bunch of the flamingos were kidnapped by some teenagers and a ransom note was written on the belly of one that was left behind.
Eventually they were returned to police and all was fine, but the story caught the attention of WCVB-TV in Boston and a segment was done on his flamingos.
O’Neil was also famous for his tuxedos.
For 20 years, he would vacation with his family at Hillcrest Campground in Chichester, N.H.
“Art was well known at the campground for his blue tuxedo that he would wear for many occasions throughout the summer,” Brian said.
And, Brian said, he made camping fun.
“He would volunteer for every event like the luau, cooking four whole pigs and getting up at 4 a.m. to get them going,” his son said.
And then there was the Christmas in July celebration.
Dozens of turkeys were roasted and shared throughout the campground.
“Christmas in July was incredibly special with decorations and lights galore while helping to cook dozens of turkeys,” the obituary said.
“Arthur always loved the Christmas holiday and went above and beyond with lighting and decoration of their home for 43 years,” Brian said in the obituary. “The decorations consumed the front and back yard and were quite the attraction for all in Mansfield.”
He became an avid golfer in retirement.
And he volunteered as an usher for the local PGA tournaments in nearby Norton.
His love of golf continued as he moved into The Village at Willow Crossing where he started a miniature golf tournament for fellow residents.
And on Valentine’s Day, he passed out dozens of roses to all the women at the facility. He did so dressed in his best tuxedo, of course.
But not all of his life was consumed by flamingos and tuxedos.
He did have a job. The other side of O’Neil was serious and smart.
Arthur worked for Northrop in Norwood for 30 years as a systems analyst.
One of the most enjoyable projects he had was creating the first computer-generated tickets for the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, according to his obituary.
But after 30 years at Northrop, his work was not done. After retiring, he went on to work for National Grid for six years.
“He was one of only a few analysts who could work with the aging mainframe computers,” Brian said.
Art was born in Brookline on March 2, 1944, and was the son of the late Catherine Casale.
In addition to his wife and son, he leaves behind daughter Rebecca Mason, daughter-in-law Sheila Walberg O’Neil and grandchildren Merrik and Regan O’Neil.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations for the John M. Barry, Boys & Girls Club of Newton in Art’s name. www.newtonbgc.com
“The club helped him tremendously as a young man, becoming the warm, friendly and most generous man spreading a contagious joy to everyone he met,” his son said.
For more information about the upcoming celebration of life friends can email Brian O’Neil at SCBrianONeil@gmail.com with contact information.