Pillar: a person or thing regarded as reliably providing essential support for something.
ATTLEBORO — Pillars are indispensable. Without them, things fall down. Buildings fall down, organizations fall down and communities fall down.
In his obituary, Thomas H. Cuddy Jr. was described as “a pillar” of Attleboro, his home since 1966 when he moved here from Newton to take a job with the Richardson Insurance Agency, which one day he would come to own.
Obituaries of today are different.
When they were free, they were straightforward, just-the-facts news stories about someone’s life.
Today they can be very different because the families pay for them and sometimes write them.
They can be more personal and often are.
And that’s OK.
Tom Cuddy’s obituary was more old school, like the man himself.
It read like a news story recounting the life of a man in a matter-of-fact way. Business-like, straight forward, truthful --again, like the man himself.
There was one phrase of praise.
“Tom was a true pillar of the Attleboro community. He was respected and admired for his honesty, integrity, generosity and dedication.”
And so he was, but he didn’t live like that to be praised in an obituary.
He lived like that because that’s the way he was.
That’s what pillars are.
His daughter-in-law, Robin McDonald Cuddy, CEO of the Attleboro YMCA, said his dedication ended only when he did.
She noted that he took part in a Y board meeting on Feb. 3, a mere three weeks before an illness took him on Feb. 25 at the age of 88. He served on the Y board for 49 years.
“He was not done until he took his last breath,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
In addition to his business and the Y, his other beneficiaries were the Attleboro Lions Club, Attleboro Serra Club, Bishop Feehan High School, Attleboro Area Mental Health Association and Sturdy Memorial Foundation.
Business colleagues, politicians and friends, many from the Y — which for him was kind of a home away from home, and prompted his wife of 66 years, Eleanor (Ellie), to joke that sometimes she felt like “a Y widow” — were very sad to see him go.
But part of his legacy was showing others the way, so they too can be, or strive to be, pillars.
President of Bishop Feehan Tim Sullivan expressed that.
“His commitment to his faith, to service and leadership and to Catholic education serve as an example of selfless leadership to me and all of our current Feehan leaders and volunteers,” he said.
Kevin Cryan, a self-described “younger” member of the Y board, said Cuddy was an example to follow.
He said words Cuddy lived by were repeated at his funeral and will serve as good advice long into the future: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”
“It’s people like him that guide younger guys like me and gave me a role model,” Cryan said.
Past Feehan president Chris Servant noted that Cuddy was “very,very generous” to the school and was an all-around good guy.
“He was a very good man and a very likeable man,” Servant said. “He had a good sense of humor.”
Cuddy’s son Mark added, “He was fun to be with and had a charmingly dry sense of humor.
“I always enjoyed being with my dad growing up and the 25 plus years I worked with him at the insurance agency — it never got old. I have memories that will last me a lifetime.”
Servant said Cuddy was not afraid to be different and lead by example, in ways big and small.
One of the small ways concerned a bathrobe.
He told a story about how Cuddy would wear a bathrobe to the Y’s swimming pool and how other members would tease him about it.
It was 85 degrees in the pool area and 68 outside it, so on the surface it seemed very reasonable, but nobody else did it.
“He was the brunt of a lot of joking, but he brushed it aside saying he’d rather be warm than fashionable,” Servant said, noting he started wearing a bathrobe as well.
McDonald Cuddy described her father-in-law as the unofficial “Chairman of the Locker Room.”
“That was his domain,” she said.
And he didn’t take it lightly.
“Tom cared very much about the Y and fellow members,” she said.
One time he asked to pay (anonymously) the membership dues for a long-time member who had fallen on hard times.
McDonald Cuddy said he was a meticulous man and when he got a new locker that was too short for his famous bathrobe, he “in classic Tom Cuddy style” took the robe to the tailor to have it shortened so it would fit.
The locker room was a place where he had many talks and where he connected with other community members.
One was Ted Dion of E.A. Dion, an Attleboro jewelry company.
The Dion company was a longtime customer of Cuddy’s insurance firm and Dion was a fellow Y board member.
“I will miss our chats in the Y locker room,” Dion said. “He was a great guy and a gentleman.”
But there was much more. Dion said when Cuddy spoke people listened.
“I can tell you that when Tom Cuddy asked a question or gave an opinion at a Y board meeting, those questions and opinions were held in high regard by his fellow board members,” he said. “Beyond sharing his wisdom with his fellow board members, he often demonstrated his generosity as well.”
Another colleague and friend was Jim Lewis of the Lewis & Sullivan law firm.
Lewis first knew him as a member of the Lions Club and later as Y board member.
Cuddy was not one to put on airs, he said.
“I met Tom Cuddy first as a member of the Attleboro Lions Club. As a young member just starting out in business I quickly noticed that Tom treated me as an equal and made me feel welcome in the club,” he said.
“Later, I got to know Tom much better as a member of the Attleboro YMCA Board of Directors...His charitable works were legendary. And last but not least, Tom was a ‘straight shooter’ and you knew where he stood.”
Cuddy garnered respect from both sides of the local political aisle.
Current Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, described him as “a reasonable conservative who cared about the community.”
“Tom was an important member of the community. He was a businessman, a family man and a philanthropist donating his time and money to making Attleboro a better community,” Heroux said. “He will be missed.”
And former Attleboro mayor and current Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas, a Republican, said he considered himself “very fortunate” to know Tom and Ellie and described them as an “amazing couple.”
“He clearly understood the importance of being involved and getting others involved to help support causes that aided in the overall health and development of people.”
His religious faith and a long relationship with St. John the Evangelist Parish were important parts of his life, Dumas said.
“His actions spanned decades and were a lifetime commitment that tied strongly to his faith,” he said, adding that Cuddy will be “terribly missed.”
But it’s good to have a chance to honor someone, a pillar, who strengthened his community, Dumas said.
“It is truly fitting that I and others have the opportunity to illuminate a lifetime of aiding others and giving back to the community in so many ways,” he said.
