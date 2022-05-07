A life well lived: Attleboro son reflects on mother's devotion, sacrifice

Berta M. Pequeneza died on Jan. 21, 2022.
She was 90 and a loving mother and grandmother.
Coronavirus took her from this world two months shy of her 91st birthday.
She had celebrated at least 48 Mother’s Days when the virus ended her life, just as it has ended the lives of so many other beloved moms.
It was the week after cases hit the most ever statewide at 132,557. It was the greatest surge in cases to date.
There were 344 deaths that week.
The elderly are most often the victims. The average age of those dying from the disease is 79.
The week in which Berta died there were 99,455 cases and 434 deaths.
Deaths would hit their peak in the week ending Jan. 28 at 452.
By that time cases had been declining for two weeks.
After that week, deaths began to decline, the worst was over, except for the families of the victims, many of whom were moms.
Mother’s Day will be sorrowful for all who lost their moms. They’ll never be home again.
Berta’s son Gabriel, who lives on Lindsey Street in Attleboro with his wife Dawn and their two children, Matthew and Morgan, said Berta’s body was strong until the virus hit.
Unlike a lot of older people, she took hardly any medication.
“She was only on something for her thyroid,” Gabriel said.
Unfortunately, though, she suffered from dementia.
It was a sad day for the family who were with her at her death and it was a tough end for a devoutly religious woman, who sacrificed for the family she loved deeply.
She was a person who “never gave up,” Gabriel said.
When she died, she was living in a nursing home because of her dementia.
Her roommate died of the virus before her. And then she got sick.
The dementia was hard for Berta and the family who loved her.
“It’s tough on the person and horrendous for the people around them,” Gabriel said.
“I had high hopes,” he said. “She almost made it through.”
****
Berta was born on March 17, 1931, in Candelaria, Sao Miguel, in the Azores.
From an early age her faith was the mainstay in her life, Gabriel said.
It was something she never lost in all her 90 years.
“Her faith was so important to her,” Gabriel said.
She was a longtime communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
Even at her advanced age she would go to church as often as she could and pray for others, her obituary said.
And when she could not, she would watch Mass on television.
Gabriel said her faith may have been given root by the death of two of her sisters at a very young age.
One was younger and one older.
Gabriel said she was especially cognizant of the younger one because at that time, she was old enough to remember her.
“I think it affected her,” Gabriel said. “She always talked about her childhood. The way she told the story, it must have been devastating for the family.”
Berta’s mom stayed at home to raise her children and keep the house.
She was a working mom like all mothers, whether the job paid or not.
Berta’s father was a fruit farmer and her mom would give the extra they had to the poor.
They weren’t well off, but they had enough to eat.
“It was a tough life,” Gabriel said.
Berta’s religion was so important to her that at the age of 18 she went to live in a convent and was there for several years.
She withdrew, however, when her father and her mother decided to move to Brazil in search of a better life.
This perhaps was her first sacrifice.
She gave up the convent to be with her family, in a new place and starting a new life.
“She sacrificed a lot in her life,” Gabriel said. “Her dream was to stay there in the convent. She took the part of her faith about sacrifice to heart. It was a sacrifice for her.”
****
While in Brazil, Berta worked a hospital helping to care for patients.
And when they were dying, she was the one dispatched to fetch a priest to give the last rites.
Sometimes it was late at night.
There was no car, no phone, so she would hop on her bicycle and ride to the priest’s home on the dark streets to bring that final comfort to those about to leave the world.
She took classes to learn English, which would help her in the future.
“She did a lot of volunteer work,” Gabriel said. “She’d go into shanty towns to help the poor.”
****
The family was in Brazil for about 16 years and that’s where Berta got married at about age 39 or 40.
She married Joao Gomes Pequeneza and moved to Attleboro in 1970.
It would be her home for the next 32 years.
Berta married late and soon was pregnant, late in terms of when most women start families.
She started hers at the last possible moment.
She had her first child at the age of 42 and his name was Gabriel.
She lost a child with a miscarriage, which is an excruciating experience for expectant moms.
And then at the age of 43, she had a second child whom she named Paul.
The woman who had once dreamed of becoming a nun was now a full-time mom and more.
****
With her home in Attleboro, her husband worked in Plainville at a company called Engelhard.
She, meanwhile, went to work at Texas Instruments in Attleboro.
Between the two parents they earned enough to send their sons to private Catholic schools St. John the Evangelist and Bishop Feehan High School.
Gabriel later went to Bentley University and studied business and computers, which landed him a good job in the computer field.
Berta worked at TI for 24 years to make sure her sons could have what they needed, especially education.
“She was always trying to figure out how to make it work,” Gabriel said. “(Her boys) having a Catholic education was very important to her.”
Meanwhile, she was in a job she loved.
She became a team leader and enjoyed her fellow workers and had great respect for the managers of the company.
“She worked a lot of overtime,” Gabriel said.
And that included the home front.
“She did all the housework and cooking. She was always busy,” he said.
But it was never easy.
There were times Paul needed help and she was always there for him, Gabriel said.
“She never gave up on him,” Gabriel said.
And times got more busy when her parents came to live with the family.
She became, in a sense, what many moms are — Wonder Woman.
****
Cooking for her was a haven, Gabriel said.
It was something she loved to do.
When she was down and out, cooking cured her, he said.
“Cooking was one of the things that got her out of a depression,” Gabriel said. “It made her happy and she wanted to pass it on.”
He has all the family recipes, including the one for Portuguese sweet bread, or massa, which she made for holidays.
“We were blessed,” he said of his mom’s cooking ability and it got better during holidays.
“The holidays were super special.”
****
In 2002, Berta’s husband wanted to move back to the Azores and so they did.
“It was his life-long dream of his to return,” Gabriel said.
So another sacrifice was made.
She wanted to stay in Attleboro and watch her grandchildren grow, but she was loyal to her husband and off they went.
Gabriel said FaceTime helped the family, especially with his son and daughter connecting with their grandparents, but it was not the same as having them there.
“The kids didn’t really get to know her,” he said. “She sacrificed being here for him.”
After Joao died, Gabriel went to the Azores to bring his mom home.
That was in 2018.
She was aging and having some troubles at the time.
Having her in Attleboro would keep her safer.
Gabriel couldn’t bring too much back with him, but he brought the important things — photographs and other papers.
One whole suitcase was packed with them.
They are the family history.
After a while, the decision was made that she would be better off in a nursing home with the dementia that took so much out of her and her family.
It was a sad time.
So that’s where she went and that’s where she died, but the family was there when she passed and grieved in the gentle wake of a life well lived.
So on Sunday Gabriel and his family will honor her.
Ninety years — Gabriel was there for a little more than half of them, but what he saw, what he experienced was a great mother.
Strong, determined, empathetic, hard working, caring, loving — she never gave up.
“I will spend some time visiting my mother’s grave this weekend,” he said. “I’ll also visit the graves of other family members while I am there. We’ll hopefully be able to do that as a family Saturday.”
And then attention will turn to the living — his wife, the mother of his children — again a working mom.
“To celebrate my wife this weekend, the kids and I will try our best to spoil her as best as we can,” he said. “We’ll make her a big breakfast, give her cards and flowers, and spend Sunday doing whatever she wants which usually involves taking pictures at some point.”
And the end of the day will be special.
“For dinner, we will either cook her a nice dinner or go to one of her favorite restaurants,” he said.
Happy Mother’s Day.