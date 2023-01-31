PLAINVILLE -- The gaming floor at Plainridge Park Casino was full of noise Tuesday afternoon.
A DJ was blasting music from a stage above the bar with a back beat so loud it made it hard to hear.
The slot machines were beeping and booping, spinning out more losers than winners, but the players played on.
There was a free buffet near the bar that among other things was offering what looked like mini-cheeseburgers.
And a string of red and blue balloons tethered to bouquets of red and blue foil flowers floated above it all.
In a corner, on the edge of the gaming floor, were 10 kiosks lit up with neon bright colors and a red ribbon waiting to be cut to signal the beginning of legal sports betting in the state.
Patrons could place bets at the kiosks.
And at least five state police troopers were keeping a close eye on the goings on.
North Grounsell, vice-president and general manager of the casino, finally took the stage to get the wheels turning, and they all came up sevens.
“We could not be more thankful,” Grounsell said. “Our hearts are filled up with gratitude.”
And well they should be.
Sports betting is expected increase the revenue flow for the casino and the state as well.
At least that was the opinion of nearly every official attending, including Jack Lank, head of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, and at least four local legislators.
After Grounsell presented a $10,000 check to Habitat for Humanity, he led a contingent of officials he had introduced to the crowd to the red ribbon.
He was followed by a gaggle of news cameras that moved like a flock of birds, in sync and together.
Grounsell cut the ribbon with a giant pair of scissors, signaling the start of sports betting at Barstool Sportsbook.
Former New England Patriot Rob Ninkovich was the first to place a bet.
He wagered $50 that the Boston Bruins would win the Stanley Cup.
The odds are 5-1, so if the Bruins capture the championship, Ninkovich will pocket $250.
There were others waiting in line.
One was Charlie Orcutt from Belmont.
He’s retired now, but he once owned a staffing company in Boston.
His office overlooked City Hall Plaza and he got to see all the championship celebrations that ended up there in the first 20 or so years of the 21st century -- six for the Patriots, three for the Red Sox, one for the Celtics and one for the Bruins.
Not a bad run.
“We had a great view,” he said.
Orcutt said he was placing a bet on the Super Bowl and he was picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win.
How much?
He wasn’t sure, but it would be at least $500 and maybe as much as $1,000, he said.
“I’ve got to bet on (Patrick) Mahomes,” Orcutt said of KC’s quarterback.
Spencer Theall of Easton was also in line.
He put $40 on KC.
If he wins he’ll get about $84.
Brad Hill, a member of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, explained how sports betting came to be.
He said it’s been 4 1/2 years in the making.
But it wasn’t until the Legislature passed a bill to legalize it on July 31, 2022 that things really took off.
Six months later, the betting windows are open.
“We’re hoping to get online and on cellular in time for the Super Bowl,” he said.
And March Madness is right around the corner.
That would be the big NCAA basketball tournament for which incalculable numbers of bets could be made.
“So far everything is moving in that direction,” Hill said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work by the licensees and the gaming staff.”
Meanwhile, the area’s lawmakers were happy with the event.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, was playing an electronic card game after the ribbon cutting.
He said he lost $3.
And he said he placed a couple of other bets.
Feeney said one was a $50 “parlay” that the Celtics and Bruins would both win championships.
He could reap $1,500 from that wager, he said.
And he put $50 on KC to take the Super Bowl.
That would be a payout of $95.
But back to the politics.
Legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts will keep money in Massachusetts, Feeney said.
“Sports betting should bring additional clientele that have been going to Rhode Island (Twin River),” he said.
Former state representative Betty Poirier was at Plainridge for the ribbon cutting.
“I’m delighted they invited me,” she said. “I think it’s great to see it finally happening.”
She praised the management of the casino, saying they are “very well organized.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the dollars should be increasing for the casino and the state.
“We’d be losing out if we did not take advantage of it (sports betting),” he said.
State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, added that it’s about time.
“It was a long time coming,” he said. “Why should we have to compete with other states when we had three fine gaming establishments?”
Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham. agreed.
“We’ll definitely be keeping revenue in Massachusetts,” she said.
And the increase in patronage at Plainridge will help local small businesses as well, she said.
“I think this is amazing. The energy and excitement is palpable.”
Other local politicians who attended the event were Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and acting mayor of Attleboro Jay DiLisio, but both were lost in the crowd somewhere and were not available for comment.
The corner where the sports betting was located will eventually be moved to Doug Flutie’s Sports Pub in a more central location, which is being done over to accommodate the machines and betting windows.