REHOBOTH — There is plenty of interest in filling two vacancies on the five-member board of selectmen.
Six residents have pulled nomination papers for the June 11 special election called after two selectmen resigned over the firing of highway superintendent Michael Costello.
The candidates are Thomas M. Kearns, Craig R. Chapman, Robert E. Johnson II, Kathleen Amaral, Kevin J. Foley, and Leonard Mills Jr. Johnson. Foley and Mills have returned candidacy papers.
None have served on the board before, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
David Perry, who had been selectmen vice chairman, and James Muri resigned in March to protest the dismissal of Costello, a former selectman. Costello was fired after an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Costello, which has denied.
There is also a candidate for the June election who has taken out papers for storm water officer, Joseph A. Nunes.
That position was left vacant after Perry resigned.
The deadline to return nomination papers is 5 p.m Friday, when the town clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for final registration to vote at the May 14 annual town meeting.
The deadline to register to vote in the June 11 special election is May 20. Voters may also register to vote at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com.
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the Blanding Public Library-Goff Memorial Hall, to nominate candidates for the June 11 election.
Anyone interested in seeking either the two open selectmen positions and/or storm water officer, as a Democratic candidate, should contact the chairman of the Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee, Paul Jacques, at 508-922-4394 or demcommittee02769@gmail.com.