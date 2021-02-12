A wintry mix of precipitation is forecast off and on through at least next week, which is unwelcome news for Valentine’s Day weekend and February school vacation.
The first weather bout is set to arrive late Saturday night and go into Sunday afternoon, with followup storms Monday morning into Tuesday and then Thursday.
Only a coating to an inch of snow is anticipated for the first two storms, meteorologists say.
While not much snow accumulation is expected from any of the storms, the mix of precipitation is predicted to make for icy roads at times.
Sleet, freezing rain and rain are in the forecast at temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-30s at times, meteorologists say.
Friday had a low of 12 degrees at 6:30 a.m. when there was a high wind gust of 17 mph, and high of 32 at 2:30 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
After lows again in the teens early Saturday morning, the rest of the day is forecast to see a high temp of 28 and low of 23 at night, with Sunday getting up to 33 before dropping to the upper 20s in the evening.
Temperatures have been running about 10 degrees below normal after what had been a relatively mild winter — at least for December and much of January.
A good part of the country is getting hit with wintry weather, with about 60% projected to be covered with snow and or ice by next week, AccuWeather said.
