Area stores were bustling with activity Thursday as residents geared up for what was predicted to be the first snowstorm of the season.
Hardware and other stores reported brisk sales of shovels, scrapers and road salt, and milk and bread were the usual popular items at convenience and grocery stores.
Area highway departments were also busy preparing to plow a predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow, which was forecast to start early Friday morning.
Most area school districts announced Thursday afternoon there would be no school Friday.
School was canceled in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, King Philip, Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth.
Also, Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro and most area vocational schools, including Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole, and Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, canceled classes.
There was no word yet late Thursday afternoon on whether school would be held at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin.
Some school officials had hoped to be able to use remote learning in place of snow days this school year but state officials have ruled that out.
The storm is predicted to move out of the area by early to mid-afternoon Friday.
The heaviest snow is forecast in the morning, impacting the morning work commute.
The National Weather Service in Norton was predicting snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some regions.
“Visibility may be reduced to one-half mile at times,” NWS said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) was advising the public to plan ahead if traveling Friday.
Drivers were advised if they’re going to be out on the roadways, allow for extra time for their trip, and consider public transportation options.
“Travelers are advised to use caution, travel at reduced speeds, and be mindful of poor visibility,” state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
Gov. Charlie Baker directed all non-emergency state employees working in executive branch agencies not to report to their workplaces Friday.
Many Attleboro area town halls were scheduled to be closed Friday and trash pickup scheduled for Friday in many communities was being delayed to Saturday.
The state Trial Court closed Massachusetts courts Friday due to the storm.
