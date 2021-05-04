NORFOLK -- Voter turnout was dismal as anticipated for Tuesday's annual town election that featured no contests.
Just 275, or a mere 3.6 percent, of the town's 7,636 registered voters cast ballots at the Freeman-Kennedy School.
With no races, Town Clerk Carol Greene expected a low turnout but urged residents to vote anyway.
"This is the lowest turnout that I have seen in the 11 years that I have been clerk," Greene said. "I am a big proponent of voting no matter what’s on the ballot, contested seats or not, so I’m always hopeful for a better turnout than what we saw. "
It costs about $8,000 to hold the annual town election, which is required by town bylaw as well as state law.
Candidates on the ballot, all who were unopposed, were: Eric Harmon for King Philip Regional School Committee, Andrew Bakinowski for board of health, select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut, local school committee members Jennifer Wynn and Medora Champagne, associate planning board member Christopher Montfort, Anthony Kennedy for Bakinowski's board of assessors' seat, housing authority member Heidi Compagnone, library trustee Patricia McCarty, and recreation commission member William Rigdon.
Harmon replaces Michael Gee, who chaired the KP board and has served since 2010 but decided not to run for re-election.
Bakinowski, who has served on other town boards besides assessor, replaces Tom Gilbert on the board of health. Gilbert had been on the board he chaired for four decades.
