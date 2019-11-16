A path home: A look at the stark realities of homelessness in the Attleboro area and what's being done to help

ATTLEBORO -- There are well-worn paths leading into woods here and there on the outer edges of downtown.
They lead into lonely areas behind shopping centers or business parks and are near rivers and railroad tracks.
They’re not used by hikers enjoying a day in the woods.
They’re used by people who live there in makeshift shelters of discarded tarps or blankets held up by clothesline or wire or string.
Some of those better off have tents.
All are furnished with flotsam and jetsam picked up from sidewalks or illegal dumps.
These people live on the edge of the civilized world, just out of view, barely keeping fed, clothed and sheltered.
They are the homeless.
Their reasons for being there are many and include alcohol abuse, drug abuse, physical abuse, a psychological disorder, or sometimes simple poverty with no clear path to escape it.
The numbers
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual “point in time” survey, there were 552,830 homeless persons nationwide in January 2018.
Out of that number, 35 percent or 193,490 people were “unsheltered.”
Those people live on the streets, in the woods and under bridges.
In Massachusetts that year, the number of homeless was put at 20,068 and out of that number 4.9 percent or 985 people were found to be without shelter.
The good news there was the percentage of unsheltered was much lower than the nation as a whole.
And here in the Attleboro-Taunton “Continuum of Care,” or CoC, the term used by HUD to describe geographical areas in its analysis, there were 208 homeless people.
About 80 percent, or 166 people, stayed in emergency shelters or transitional housing of some kind at night.
But another 42 people, or 20 percent, were documented to be without shelter.
Those are the people living in the woods.
For some reason, the percentage of homeless living without nighttime shelter in the Attleboro-Taunton CoC was much higher, at 20 percent, than the statewide percentage of 4.9 percent.
Nationally, from 2017 to 2018 the percentage of homeless in America went up just .3 percent.
It was way worse in Massachusetts.
Here it skyrocketed from 17,565 in 2017 to 20,068 in 2018, a 14.2 percent hike, the greatest percentage increase in the nation.
In the Attleboro-Taunton CoC, numbers actually fell from 234 homeless in 2017 to 208 in 2018, a decline of about 11 percent.
But the number of those unsheltered increased from 36 to 42, an increase of 16.7 percent.
Those are the numbers and there’s a lot of ebb and flow.
But behind those numbers are people.
Bob
One of those people is Bob. It was the only name he gave.
He’s 55 and has been on the streets for 20 years, he said.
Most of that time, about 15 years, has been spent in Attleboro.
Home for Bob is a tent along a railroad spur in the woods somewhere behind the former Texas Instruments campus, now known as Attleboro Corporate Campus.
It’s a campsite he shares with seven or eight others who are in similar straits, he said.
They each have their own makeshift shelters.
Bob hates the winter for obvious reasons, but also because it exposes the camp to prying eyes.
“All the leaves are gone,” he said.
But no one has hassled them yet, he added.
Life is tough enough and Bob said his prospects of getting off the streets are not good. It’s hard to pick up and move.
In the meantime, he knows what his problem is, but he doesn’t know how to solve it.
“I’m a severe alcoholic,” he said as he wolfed down a big plate of baked chicken and beans at Good News Bible Chapel on West Street late Tuesday afternoon, as an early season snow swirled outside and the temperature plunged.
He said he got out of a detox in Brockton about a month ago, but immediately began drinking again.
It’s his usual pattern, one he can’t seem to break.
The 21-day treatment cycle was a mere respite from his life in the woods which, until recently, he shared with his girlfriend.
She’s an alcoholic too, Bob said.
But she couldn’t take it anymore. She left the woods last week. Whether she returns or not only the future will tell.
“She called her uncle and he took her to a detox in Belmont,” Bob said.
It’s part of the cycle.
“She’s been in detox 14 times,” he said. “I’m surprised they still take her.”
Bob said his situation will change only if he gets serious about detox.
Alcoholism is a demon he hasn’t been able to tame.
He goes right back to the booze after drying out for a few weeks.
“If you’re going to go to detox, you’ve got to be serious,” he said.
The meal Bob and about a dozen or so others consumed with relish Tuesday as the temperature began dropping like a rock was cooked and served by volunteers from the church and others, headed up by Terri Anne Shea.
Charlie Shea is her husband and was helping out.
Stop & Shop provides much of the food.
“They’ve been very generous,” Charlie said.
Buses provided by Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority bring the street people from the downtown stop to the church for free.
But they have to eat fast.
Bob and others, some whom are homeless and some whom are just hungry, pile off the bus about 10 minutes after 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Charlie and six or seven others are ready and waiting to serve hot meals mounded high on plates.
Juice, coffee and dessert is served too.
Tuesday’s dessert was ice cream on a brownie with chocolate sauce drizzled all over. It was sweet and good.
Often there’s bread and pastry available “to go,” which helps keep their customers going between hot meals.
Bob said there are about 17 or 18 living outside in Attleboro.
He said there used to be an annual count.
“They haven’t counted us lately,” he said.
The GATRA bus rolls back about 20 minutes after dropping them off to take them back downtown where they head “home” for the night.
So it’s not a meal to be dawdled over with casual conversation about one’s day.
It’s a virtual hurricane of homeless and hungry, but they leave well fed.
Every day of the week there’s a meal somewhere in the area and a free bus ride to get there, Charlie said.
“It’s a blessing,” one man who was eating at Bob’s table said.
The man, who did not give his name, said he lives under the railroad bridge on Starkey Avenue. A reporter went to visit the next day, but he wasn’t home.
It’s space well protected from rain and snow, but not cold. He had a tent and a big but ragged and well-soiled living room chair for sitting comfort. It had been discarded by someone somewhere and dragged there. There was no TV.
Bob hasn’t worked in years, but he gets food stamps, which fills food gaps.
When he worked, he did construction and landscaping.
“I enjoyed that,” he said of landscaping. “I enjoyed making peoples’ yards look so nice.”
Now he’s in the recycling business, so to speak.
The pay’s not much, but it keeps him busy and it buys him booze.
He gathers bottles and cans for the deposits, 5 cents each.
“That’s how I pay for my alcohol,” he said.
Beer and vodka are his drinks.
He knows the recycling routes.
So every day he heads out and roots through the big green bins looking for nickels.
“Tomorrow I’ll be in the Willett School area,” he said noting that usually pickup is on Tuesday in that neighborhood, but it was delayed a day because of Veterans Day.
Bob said he has kids. They’re all grown now, but none will have him.
“They still love me,” he said. “They’re all married and they have their own lives going on. They don’t want a drunk dad around.”
People who live on the street and in the woods need to keep track of the weather. And Bob does.
He knew the temperature was headed for a deep dive Tuesday night and with the wind it would feel like zero.
“I stopped by the council of churches (Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative) to see if they were going to open a shelter and they said ‘no’ and I should try the fire department,” Bob said.
“Sometimes they’ll take us to the South Attleboro station and give us cots and feed us,” he said. “They’re very nice.
“Maybe if they see me on the common wrapped up in blankets they’ll take me.”
If that doesn’t pan out, he’ll be in his tent by the tracks.
The tent cuts the wind, but not the cold.
“I’ve got plenty of blankets,” he said.
Suddenly it was 4:30 or 4:35. His food was gone and the bus was waiting.
“I can’t miss the bus,” he said and disappeared into the night gathering up a box of pastry on his way out.
Bob forgot his gloves. But Charlie will hold them because Bob will be back.
“I know they’re his because these are the gloves I gave him,” Charlie said.
Awareness
The Evangelical Covenant Church on North Main Street partners with churches in Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth to bring awareness to the homeless problem every November by having congregants, mostly young people, sleep out in the cold for a weekend.
Homeless awareness weekend this year was Nov. 9 and 10.
Pastor Chris Wall of ECC said people need to be reminded that the homeless are out there and that they need help.
“It’s easy for people to ignore homeless people,” he said. “There out of sight and out of mind. A lot of the time they’re basically invisible.”
He said annual homeless awareness weekend sensitizes his congregants and others to the needs of the homeless by sleeping outside in November.
This year the temperature was 17 degrees.
“It helps us understand what it’s like when there’s no place warm to go,” he said.
Faith Alliance Church serves the city as an emergency shelter when the temperature dips to 15 degrees or at least six inches of snow is expected, but other than that the homeless are most often on their own.
A full-fledged homeless shelter is needed not just to shelter people but to help them overcome their homelessness, Wall said.
The Future
And, thanks to a group of determined people, just such a building appears to be on the way, but it’s still many cold nights in the future.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro has been at the center of efforts to build a homeless shelter in the city.
Last spring, he and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, got $50,000 from the state budget as seed money for the project.
Banks and other donors are starting to line up to help pay for construction of the facility and members of the planning group are working with housing experts to design it, Hawkins said.
The building, which will be three stories high and located on what is now a city-owned lot at the intersection of Brook and Falmouth streets on the East Side (within walking distance of Bob’s campsite), is still about two or three years away, Hawkins said.
However, once built, it will be a comprehensive facility that will not only come with beds for sheltering emergencies, but long-term studio apartments for those that need them.
On-site social services will be available to help the homeless overcome the problems which made them homeless to begin with, like Bob’s alcoholism, Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the group has been incorporated as a nonprofit 501c3 and is working with housing experts to design the structure.
The first floor would include 18 emergency beds and the second and third floors would be “permanent supportive housing,” made up of studio apartments with kitchenettes and bathrooms.
The renter would pay 30 percent of their income for the housing.
Catholic Social Services is expected to run the emergency bed operation and Community Counseling of Bristol County would run the long-term housing operation, Hawkins said.
The social services will be key, he said.
“There has to be support services for literacy, mental health and addiction. All that will be in the building so in time (the homeless) will be able to have a place of their own and be self-sufficient,” he said.
With the shelter at least two years away, those paths into the woods leading to railroad spurs or those off busy streets leading to concrete caves will continue to be well trod.
But once the shelter is built, the hope is that those paths will once again become overgrown and go back to nature.
