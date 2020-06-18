Debra Britt is the keeper of her family’s history.
In her home, she protects a quilt stitched from the clothing of former slaves and passed down in her family through generations. The Flying Geese pattern, when aired outside by other enslaved house workers, could secretly direct those trying to escape to freedom on the way north.
She also holds onto the former insurance papers used to identify her great-grandfather as an enslaved person. Britt’s family has traced their history back 250 years to a plantation in Charleston, S.C., where some of their ancestors were kept as slaves.
But equally as valuable to Britt is the oral history that has been passed on through her family over the years.
It’s history she holds onto tightly while she tries to fulfill the duty of passing it forward — a responsibility even more important as it doesn’t come with physical artifacts to maintain its existence.
So Britt remembers the first time she learned about Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, the date enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation, nearly 2 1/2 years after the document was signed.
She was 7 years old. It was the Fourth of July. Her great-grandmother explained their history.
“I remember sitting down and listening to stories,” Britt said. “I don’t know if I totally understood it yet, but I remember her explaining why it was important to know about Juneteenth, because it was two years before these people knew they were free. Everyone wasn’t free at the same time.”
By the end of the Civil War, many slaveholders had migrated with those they enslaved to remote areas to escape the fighting. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, news of the act didn’t reach Galveston until about two months after Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered in 1865.
June 19 marks the day Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas and announced their freedom. Celebrations commenced immediately, and a new holiday known as Jubilee Day, and later Juneteenth, came a year later in 1866.
Today, it is recognized at least in part in Washington, D.C., and 47 of the 50 U.S. states, and many activists are pushing for federal recognition. But it’s not taught in schools or even within many history textbooks.
Many Americans don’t even know the holiday exists.
This year, awareness around Juneteenth blossomed as a byproduct of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of several black individuals as a result of police violence.
Britt said annual celebrations within the black community act as family reunions and the gathering of people to sit in remembrance of their past, but also hope for their future.
Celebrations use food and stories as a platform to educate people about what they can do to push civil rights forward.
As founder of the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture in Mansfield, Britt usually spends the day traveling to Boston or New Bedford for educational programs.
“It’s getting people started in conversation and also recognizing the people who came before you,” Britt said.
As awareness of the day continues to flourish, she hopes Americans will finally give Juneteenth the recognition it deserves. Britt said some historians in the past have debated its early existence because the tradition has always been passed down through word of mouth.
But because enslaved people were forbidden to learn how to read and write, Britt said stories passed down through family are valuable and an important way of documenting the history of black people in the United States.
“For me to have the information, it had to come from somewhere,” Britt said. “We heard about it through our great-grandmother. It’s important to me because it’s a part of black history, but it took awhile for people to even understand what it was.
“You really have to be into history to know that information,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s American history. It should be told.”
Most people recognize the Fourth of July as a symbol of the nation’s freedom, but Britt said that wasn’t true for all Americans at the time.
But she doesn’t want to deprive people of that holiday — she just wants to make room for the full truth of history within it.
“I’m not sure about letting July 4 go, but it should definitely include a history and reflection of what blacks were going through in that time,” she said. “I’m not trying to take your history. I just want to include everyone in it.
“When we celebrate any of these holidays, it’s about stepping into other people’s shoes and including all of it. I think there’s room for everything.”
Oftentimes she starts by reading a famous speech by Frederick Douglass entitled “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro” on that day.
“What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence?” Douglass asked at a July 5, 1852 celebration. “Are the great principles of political freedom and of natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?
“I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought light and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.
“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer: A day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
Juneteenth marks the the eventual year of “jubilee” Douglass references in his speech, when slavery would end and freedom could reign for the black American as well.
Britt said she hopes people will soon take the time to actively learn about and honor it.
This year, two local residents have organized a Juneteenth celebration at 5 p.m. on Friday at Capron Park. A Facebook event said it will be held in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to recognize that “hundreds of years later, black peoples across America still continue to fight for their livelihood.”
The event will feature public speakers, including Britt, and spoken word performances with a goal of educating people about the holiday.
“It’s not readily available in history books, so this is a chance for people to understand,” Britt said. “A lot of people think or ask, ‘Why are black people so angry?’ But it’s not about that. This is our life. We lived this. If we share it, people can understand it and we can move forward from it.”
