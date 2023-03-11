ATTLEBORO -- New Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said in her inaugural address Saturday that Attleboro has a lot going for it, but the best is yet to come for the city.
"As I stand here today, I am relentlessly optimistic," she told a large crowd at her swearing in ceremony at city hall.
She said she moved to Attleboro in 1985 because of its less expensive housing and commuter rail service. The city still has those two benefits, but so much more, she said.
Natural beauty is one of Attleboro's assets, she said, in pledging to try to preserve open space.
She even urged those in attendance at the ceremony to get outdoors and enjoy "the sun, the trees, the plants and the animals."
She pledged to work to improve the schools and build a new senior center.
The ceremony attracted several current and former city officials but a number of city councilors who did not support DeSimone's election missed the event.
Among those not in attendance were City Council Vice President Todd Kobus and Council President Jay DiLisio, who was one of the opponents DeSimone defeated in a Feb. 28 special election.
DiLisio, who plans on running against DeSimone again this fall, could not be reached for comment. Kobus said he was out at breakfast with his wife during the ceremony.
Former Councilor John Davis, another of the opponents DeSimone defeated, did attend. He said he was there out of respect.
Some of the other known names at the ceremony were: state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro; state representatives Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro; and city councilors Laura Dolan; Diana Holmes; Ty Waterman; and Michael Angelo.
DeSimone, 56, has a reputation for having a love of efficiency and the inaugural reflected that.
Rev. Cheryl Harris, who served as master of ceremonies, said DeSimone wanted to keep the inaugural brief. She did, clocking in at only 25 minutes from beginning to end.
That included a two-minute meeting of the election commission to certify her election. The meeting was routine with no objections and none of the protests or lawsuits that have marked some election certifications across the nation.
Harris said she has gotten to know DeSimone while working together on two committees concerning diversity and racial justice.
"She was all in. She was willing to serve in any way she could," Harris said of DeSimone.
Harris said DeSimone insisted while working on the committees on reaching out to those with different opinions.
"She said 'we can't only have people who agree with us'," Harris said.
Upon taking the oath of office, DeSimone became the 19th mayor in Attleboro history.
She won a four-way special election to fill the remainder of the term of former Mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become sheriff of Bristol County. Her opponents were DiLisio, Davis and Timothy Barone.
She will have to run again this fall to maintain the corner office.
DeSimone said her son Logan could not be at the event because he was at Attleboro High School taking the SAT tests, making light of him getting out of bed at 7:15 a.m. for the 7:45 tests.
The rest of her family, including siblings, mother, spouse Laura and daughter Olivia were there.
She said she was raised by a hardworking single mother back in the days when the children of divorced parents were referred to as the products of a broken home.
"There was nothing broken about our family," she said.