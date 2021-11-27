Days after Thanksgiving, the Christmas season kicks into high gear starting this weekend in the area.
There are the annual Christmas parades Sunday in North Attleboro and Mansfield, a holiday celebration Sunday on the town common in Wrentham, and a holiday show Saturday in Foxboro.
North Attleboro
The 66th annual Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. from the Baptist Common with a return to a more familiar look.
Last year, because of the pandemic, people were encouraged to drive their cars past Santa at Veterans Memorial Park.
This year, the jolly old elf and his helpers will be back in a the more traditional mode of parading through the streets.
Sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank, and division sponsors W.H. Riley & Son and Mackie’s Family Restaurant, this year’s Downtown Associates of North Attleboro’s parade will travel through the center of town and end at Veterans Park in front of Town Hall. The theme is “The Spirit of Christmas.”
The grand marshal is Mark Gilmore, a town native and a longtime active member of the community. He has been involved in Little League, Parks and Recreation softball, the Boy Scouts, the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, and is now a crossing guard for Martin School.
Following the parade, the winners of the float competition will be announced at the gazebo and Santa will light the town Christmas tree. There will be festive music and guest speakers for the ceremony, sponsored by Box Seats Restaurant.
Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for “take your own pictures” at Bristol Lodge A.F. & A.M.
Parade commentary and coverage will be provided by North TV cable television.
Mansfield
The Mansfield Downtown Business Association’s 24th Annual Christmas Parade and the town’s annual tree lighting is set for Sunday.
The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. and travels along North Main Street.
Units will include floats, the Mansfield High School and Dighton-Rehoboth marching bands, Scout troops, the Colonial Pipers and classic cars.
There will be Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department’s annual tree lighting on the South Common at 4 p.m., and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Masks are encouraged.
Last year, the events were canceled because of the pandemic.
The association’s annual Stocking Stuffer Stroll will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Children can bring stockings and visit downtown businesses with balloons outside to get holiday candy.
For more information, visit https://business.facebook.com/mansfieldDBA/ or the town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/townofmansfield.
Wrentham
The town’s annual holiday celebration, including the lighting of Wrentham’s town common, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.
“The event will be full of music, caroling and some special guests,” selectmen Chairman Joseph Botaish said.
Foxboro
The third annual Holiday Extravaganza and fundraiser is taking place Saturday at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in the town center.
There are shows scheduled at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Performers will include local groups and professional artists. For more information and tickets, visit www.orpheum.org.
More to come
Next weekend there will be holiday tree lightings and parades in other area communities, including Attleboro, Norfolk and Seekonk.
