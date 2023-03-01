A day after the season’s first sizeable snowstorm, some drivers found roads slick during the morning commuter rush hour.
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after a two-vehicle crash about 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 295 North in North Attleboro near the Attleboro border.
In another crash about 45 minutes earlier, Wrentham and Plainville firefighters were dispatched to a collision on Interstate 495 South just south of the Route 1A exit in Wrentham.
Officials said there were minor injuries in both crashes.
State police are investigating the cause of the crashes.
Although skies were clear and the sun was shining for what was the first day of meteorological spring, temperatures hovered around freezing, creating slick patches on roadways and the ground.
In Seekonk, an ambulance was dispatched about 10 a.m. to Newman Avenue for a woman that had fallen after slipping on ice.
Citing the freezing early morning temperatures, North Attleboro police issued a warning for motorists to slow down because of the potential for “black ice” even though the roads were treated by public works crews.
