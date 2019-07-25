ATTLEBORO -- Morin’s Diner is an institution.
It’s been here for more than 100 years and has served more people than can be counted.
Some of those people are famous.
Big-name politicians, such as U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, Gov. Charlie Baker, former Gov. Deval Patrick, U.S. Senator and now presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and former senator and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, are among those in recent times who’ve taken up stools at the counter and worked the floor shaking hands with the common folk.
They come because Morin’s is one of those places where they know they’ll find the heart and soul of the city.
It’s been that way since factory workers from jewelry giant Balfour Co. lined up for lunch decades ago and after-service churchgoers jammed the place on Sundays.
Today the story’s different, but the same.
Day in and day out, the South Main Street landmark is populated by regular workaday people who grab breakfast, lunch and dinner, or hire a room for a special event, such as a baby shower, a reunion or after-funeral collation.
Lifetime events from beginning to end are celebrated there, along with the simple daily enjoyment of a good meal.
The waitstaff greet regulars by name when they come through the door.
On Thursday, Jennifer and Dave Halperin came through the door with their friends Janet and Rob Meyer.
They’re not regulars, but were welcomed like they were, like everyone is welcomed at Morin’s.
It was their first time. They’re from a small town named Ardsley, just outside of New York City, and they were expected.
Jennifer and Dave had a son named Harris who died last year at the age of 17 from cancer.
The young man who loved sports and was an A student endured, with a smile and optimistic spirit, 10 months of treatment at Columbia University Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
In addition to his skill in sports such as soccer, lacrosse and skiing, not to mention his academic talent, which was sure to land him in a good college, he was a young man with social skills beyond his years.
“He was one of these kids who could walk into a room full of adults and be perfectly comfortable talking to them,” his dad said.
His mom said there was no self-pity or complaining from him when stricken with the deadly disease which “came out of the blue” to attack him as he stood on the threshold of his life and a bright future.
“He kept a very positive attitude,” his mom said. “He was well-loved by everyone.”
His friends ordered up T-shirts emblazoned with #HHStrong.
So there’s no doubt, had he walked into Morin’s with them, physically, because he was certainly there in spirit, it wouldn’t have been long before he’d been chatting up the waitstaff and who knows who else — and all without the pressing need for votes.
It’s just who he was.
And that’s exactly what he had hoped to do, not just at Morin’s but at 10 other “diners, drive-ins and dives” between Ardsley and Boston.
Harris and his family were fans of The Food Network and especially the show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” on which Morin’s was featured in 2009.
During his battle with cancer, Harris focused on the future and that show was at the center.
He planned a trip to all the eateries in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts featured on the show.
And to make sure his mom and dad were on board, he coupled it with a promise to visit potential colleges along the way, but it seems the itinerary was focused on the diners.
Jennifer said every detail was planned, from what hotels they would stay at to when they would depart to make it to whichever “diner, drive-in or dive” was to be visited for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
"He loved planning the trip and talking about it and was really looking forward to it," his mom said in an introductory letter received by The Sun Chronicle. “Talking about the trip gave him and all of us hope."
Rob, a family friend and physician, said the trip and the stop at Morin’s was to be a special and memorable event in the young man’s life -- a celebration of life after cancer.
“This place kept him going,” he said. “His hope to eat here.”
So Jennifer and Dave decided to make the trip to honor their son’s memory. Their other son, Matthew, is away at summer camp and couldn’t come.
On arrival, the two couples posed for pictures with owner John Morin and the staff, with smiles all around.
And like their son, neither self-pity nor complaint was voiced.
Harris' memory brought smiles to the faces of his parents and their friends.
They remembered him with love and the joy he brought to them all.
Someone said, "Now he’ll be part of the history of this place” -- Morin’s and Attleboro.
And that he will be.
Then they ordered breakfast, like so many have done before and will in the future at a place where Harris would have fit right in.
