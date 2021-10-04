REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District has received a donation of $100,000 to help its special education programs.
The Terry family of North Dighton made the donation in memory of their daughter, Lisa, who died at age 51 in early April, school officials announced at a recent school committee meeting.
Lisa A. Terry, daughter of school board member Janice Terry and Charles Terry, had attended Dighton-Rehoboth schools.
Terry, who had disabilities, worked in the mail delivery department at Bristol County Savings Bank in Taunton for 20 years before retiring and “contributed a great deal to the community,” school officials said.
The Terrys said they are grateful for all the special education teachers in the D-R school district who helped to prepare their daughter for her career at Bristol County Savings.
When Terry passed away, the family wished to honor her legacy with a donation to continue to help others with disabilities.
“On behalf of the school district we are extremely appreciative of this incredible tribute to a beautiful person who epitomized everything wonderful about life,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said. “The Dighton Rehoboth Regional School District is extremely grateful for the generous donation from the Terry Family on behalf of their cherished daughter, Lisa.”
Terry was known by her colleagues and friends for her infectious smile, outgoing personality and her warm presence, and was loved and respected by all whom she came in contact with, her obituary read.
Up until her final days, Terry shared 40 years of cards, flowers, phone calls and gifts with her retired fifth grade teacher at Dighton Elementary School, Tim Sullivan, the obituary said.
D-R Special Education Director Kristin Donahue is working closely with the Terry family to come up with ways to use the donated money to support special education programs.
