Attleboro is a booming community.
Houses are going up at a rapid rate.
New neighborhoods are springing up everywhere.
But in one quiet little corner of the city off Wamsutta Road, there’s a whole town going in that few know about. And it’s well advanced.
It already has a mayor, two of them in fact, to run the unique and very special enterprise.
It’s called Dirtopia.
Dirtopia, born from the active and insightful minds of restless kids seeking something fun to do amid the oh-so-long coronavirus pandemic, has been under construction since school closed in March.
Six kids have been at it for more than three months while the outside world is engaged in what seems to be neverending tumult, turmoil and trouble.
But in Dirtopia, things are quieter and way more fun.
One parent, Luiza Mills admitted she’s a little surprised the town has lasted so long. But it has, and it’s going strong.
“It’s really been neat,” she said.
Dirtopia’s founders and now 11-year-old co-mayors, Molly Mills and Riley Schofield, were exploring the neighborhood on their bikes one day at the end of March and stopped to rest on a corner lot with towering pines.
It was pleasant, idyllic and cool so the sixth grade Brennan Middle School students decided to build a little road, and then a town.
Well, why not? It’s a perfect spot.
And up it went on the side of steeply sloping hill, a shining city on a hill, as it were.
On the day The Sun Chronicle stopped by, the residents of Dirtopia were all decked out in their tie-dyed T-shirts, which they paid for with the profits of a lemonade stand they set up, somebody said.
Little houses, businesses and factories for one and all have been constructed of sturdy pine boughs and other assorted sticks and stones found right there on the lot.
One of stores sells sticks to make the buildings.
Others involved in the enterprise include Paisley Cooper who’s 6 (and a half) and a second grade student at Willett Elementary School.
Paisley has what one reporter considers the best job.
She owns the candy factory in Dirtopia.
Then there’s Parker Schofield, 7, Riley’s sister. She runs an Amazon-like business called Sikazon.
The spelling may not be quite right (there was no clear consensus on that), but clearly Parker must be the richest resident of Dirtopia, even if her business is only half as successful as Amazon.
Parker is also a second grader at Willett.
Abby Friess, 9, is a fourth grader at Willett. She’s the owner of Duncan Rocks.
And so it does. That’s where you go for a good cup of joe and a tasty doughnut.
Abby is also the owner of Dirtopia’s school and the town’s teacher, so she’s very busy and obviously a hard worker.
Elijah Johnson, 7, is also a second grader at Willett.
He is Dirtopia’s sheriff. who revealed to a reporter that he has a number of stick guns to help keep order if the need arises.
But things have been peaceful in this little town during the long, languid days of summer.
So far there’s been no need to build a jail, the young peace officer said.
And then there’s Matilda Johnson, who’s 3. She’s Elijah’s sister and stopped by the town to see what was going on with her mom, Jill.
Rumor has it Matilda is thinking of building there some day.
Mayor Molly said her town is a good place to get away.
“I like it because we can be ourselves,” she said.
Mayor Riley said she and Mayor Molly and the others can come to their town and act like grownups who have jobs and responsibilities.
It may be pretend, but they’ve developed a system and functioning community.
But most importantly, they’re having fun.
And they may not know it yet, but it’s also educational, said retired teacher Dee Shortelle, who incidentally provided the corner lot where Dirtopia is located.
In an age saturated with electronics and indoor entertainment, Dirtopia is outdoors and it has nothing to do with electronics of any kind, but a lot to do with imagination, creativity and a vision.
So if you’re driving down Wamsutta some day and see some bikes parked helter-skelter, (it’s not known if a parking lot is being planned) beside a stand of big trees on a hill — you have arrived at Dirtopia.
One neighbor wrote an anonymous letter to The Sun Chronicle to spread the word on Dirtopia.
“This is the beautiful story that will be sure to make everyone smile,” the writer said.
And so it is.
