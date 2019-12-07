A tale of two Foxboros: Residents approved Gillette Stadium plans 20 years ago turning a portion of a small town into a world-class complex

Foxborough’s common is quintessential small town New England.
It’s dotted with trees on sweeping lawns.
It has a bandstand, war monuments, benches and a towering flag pole where the red, white and blue flaps proudly in the wind.
Churches and businesses surround it and traffic generated by the town’s 17,500 residents flows around it and swerve onto roads that branch off it like arteries from a heart.
Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, blockbuster concert venue and so much more, is about three miles away, off one of those roads which connects to Route 1, which in turn slices across the northwest edge of town.
Back in 1947, before President Dwight Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System was developed, Route 1 — built in 1926 — was the main road stretching from frigid Fort Kent, Maine, on Canada’s border in the north, to the warm sub-tropical winds of Key West, Fla., 2,369 miles to the south.
Back then few, if any travelers, stopped in that little slice of Foxborough and fewer still made their way to the common.
Drivers slipping through saw little more than vacant land and trees.
But in August 1947, E.M. Loew, who made his fortune in movie theaters, carved a horse racing track out of the then virtual wilderness and nothing would be quite the same after that.
Ultimately, it would lead to two worlds in Foxborough, a name which people like to spell in two ways — with the -ugh, and without.
But each world needed and wanted the other.
The anniversary
Friday marked the 20th anniversary of a town meeting that overwhelmingly approved six articles crucial to the construction of what was to become Gillette Stadium and the enormous and popular commercial sprawl it spawned.
A Sun Chronicle story at the time reported that the greatest number to oppose any of the articles, including one on the controversial construction of a special access road off North Street for luxury box owners in the stadium to be, was 121 out of 2,297 residents who showed up to vote.
It was a minuscule number.
A Boston Globe story reported attendees jammed the high school auditorium, gym, cafeteria and a heated tent set up for the overflow on that December day in 1999.
One of the stadium’s fiercest advocates was a 95-year-old wheelchair-bound woman named Margaret Friedman who had little patience for anyone who strove to delay the proceedings or sabotage what she viewed to be a project the town needed and wanted, according to the Globe story.
Friedman, the story said, moved the first question, the discussion of which had dragged on too long for her liking.
The motion cut off debate as a filibuster seemed to loom from scattered, but vociferous opponents.
The measure passed with 97 percent of the vote.
After that, it was all over.
Clearly love was in the air, but the fact that the meeting took place at all was a near miracle.
The move
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a paper-making magnate, a Massachusetts native and sports lover like Patriots founder William “Billy” Sullivan, had, by bits and pieces, acquired parts of the Patriots empire, such as it was, since 1985 when he scooped up the financially fumbled parking lots around the stadium.
The savvy business move came after Sullivan, who hit hard times with a disastrous attempt to promote the “Jackson Family Victory Tour” concert, defaulted on lease payments for the property.
Three years later, in 1988, Kraft bought what was then known as Sullivan Stadium, a concrete monolith that came with little more than a field, a scoreboard, lights and aluminum benches tolerated by a tough and hardcore fan base.
The stadium, which was first known as Schaefer Stadium, thanks to the financial support from the famous beer brewing company, had been hastily built in 1971 pretty much on the orders of the National Football League to keep the hitherto nomadic Boston Patriots in Massachusetts.
That’s a story in its own right in which the aforementioned E.M. Loew played a big role by donating 15 acres of land he owned next to his racetrack, (and all of its money-making parking spaces, which he kept), to build the stadium.
That donation was instrumental in getting the first bare-bones stadium plunked down just feet from Route 1.
It opened on Aug. 15, 1971, and the Patriots beat the New York Giants that sultry summer night, but their fans took a beating in a monumental traffic jam and with toilets that didn’t work, which had wags later renaming Schaefer Stadium “The Toilet Bowl.”
Kraft finally acquired the team itself in 1994 from James Orthwein, pretty much again to keep the Patriots from moving out-of-town and out-of-state to St. Louis.
That’s another story in its own right, but by 1996, Kraft was in hot pursuit of a new stadium to upgrade the Patriots organization and make it world class.
While Foxboro Stadium, which he had renamed with the alternative spelling (changed from Sullivan Stadium), provided the basics, (with some labeling it a dump), his vision was much grander.
The quest for a new stadium went through a number of iterations.
South Boston was considered. Providence was considered. Both ideas met with intense opposition from residents, so attention turned back to Foxboro.
But Kraft ran into opposition from the state’s Legislature over cash for infrastructure improvements.
Specifically, then-House Speaker Tom Finneran opposed the project. Without Finneran’s blessing, the project was dead so Kraft was forced to look elsewhere.
In a 2017 article, Sports Illustrated writer Tim Rohan quoted former Senate President Tom Birmingham, who backed Kraft’s efforts, as saying the Patriots’ owner “had basically been driven out of Massachusetts.”
So when efforts for help at the state level failed, Kraft began to look for a home for his New England Patriots elsewhere in New England and Connecticut made an offer.
By early 1999, Kraft had signed a deal with the state of Connecticut to relocate the team to the polluted site of a steam plant in Hartford.
The land needed to be cleaned and the plant moved, which in the end proved obstacles intolerable for his timeline, despite a huge pile of cash on the table.
Connecticut taxpayers were to pay $374 million to build a new stadium and they would guarantee the Patriots a certain amount of revenue annually.
Rohan said some sports economists estimated the deal to be worth about $1 billion over 30 years for the Kraft business empire.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts movers and shakers, along with NFL big wigs alarmed at the very real prospect of losing the Patriots to Connecticut, were putting together their own offer that included $70 million in infrastructure improvements on that short strip of Route 1 which some planner years ago innocently directed across the northwest edge of Foxborough.
Finneran was finally persuaded.
And the NFL came to the table with loans for Kraft so he could build the stadium with his own money, which kept the television markets of Boston and Providence, more lucrative than Hartford, pouring cash into NFL coffers.
A bill authorizing the action was passed and construction of a new stadium was on the way to fruition if the town agreed and it did — loudly.
While Kraft had signed on to move the team, there was an escape clause, which he used shortly before the May 2, 1999, deadline.
The Patriots boss was just days away from having to abide by the terms of the contract or face time- and cash-consuming lawsuits when he notified Connecticut’s Gov. John Rowland that his state would not be the new home of his team.
The news prompted an angry and disappointed Rowland to swear allegiance to the New York Jets — “forever.”
His envy turned him green.
20 years after
At the Dec. 6, 1999, town meeting, Foxborough, which local historian and journalist Jack Authelet calls “the gem of Norfolk County,” laid the ground work for what was to become its urban upscale gem — a gigantic, glittering money-generating jewel loved as much for its numerous attractions as the team that calls it home.
The $325 million stadium, which holds 65,878 fans, has 89 luxury boxes and encompasses 1.9 million square feet, opened in 2002.
It was big win for Kraft, Foxborough, the NFL and Patriots fans.
And that win led to many others.
Not only was the stadium state-of-the-art, but the team, under the guidance of Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, became a dynasty which will long live in the annals of NFL history.
Gillette is a country mansion for a team that was virtually homeless when it began in 1960 as the Boston Patriots in the newly formed American Football League.
Over its first decade the team played in four venues, Boston University’s Nickerson Field, Fenway Park, Boston College’s Alumni Stadium and Harvard Stadium.
The team’s record was 63-68-5 and it played in one championship game.
The start was inauspicious.
But all that has changed.
Since Kraft took over there have been 10 Super Bowl appearances and six victories with Belichick and Brady leading the way on nine of them and all six wins. That run has included 19 consecutive winning seasons.
The team’s record at Gillette is 121-21. In the playoffs there, it’s 19-3.
It’s an American rags-to-riches story on a big scale, something in essence made possible by the original patriots of 1776.
Today, the franchise has an estimated worth of $4.2 billion and is the second most valuable team in the NFL next to the Dallas Cowboys, according to Forbes.com.
But that was just the beginning.
Since Gillette emerged from the dusty, desolate landscape occupied by the old Foxboro Stadium, Patriot Place has blossomed like a flower in the desert.
It has become sort of a town within a town.
Gillette and Patriot Place are nestled in the side of a hill two miles north of the Wrentham line disguising their dominance of the landscape on the otherwise nondescript, but well-traveled highway.
There are two hotels, numerous high-end stores, the Patriots Hall of Fame, movie theaters and satellite medical facilities from the world-class Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
It’s special situation.
Located on the edge of Foxborough, Gillette and Patriot Place are isolated from the town proper, which is buffered from the commotion and traffic involved with high-end development.
As a result, the small town gets to stay a small town, town manager Bill Keegan said.
It’s the best of both worlds. It’s two worlds in one.
“It’s one of the most unique settings in the entire NFL,” Keegan said. “And in the region.”
The only municipality smaller than Foxborough to host an NFL team is East Rutherford, called a “borough” rather than a town or city, in Bergen County, N.J., which has a population of about 9,000.
However, it’s eight miles, as the crow flies, from New York City and its five boroughs that have a total population of 8.4 million and thus supports two teams, the New York Jets and New York Giants.
Foxborough and Foxboro are unique.
The benefits
Today, Kraft-owned properties at Patriot Place account for $232,998,000 of the town’s $2.5 billion in assessed value.
That’s 9.3 percent of the town’s total value, which produces $4,307,083 in tax revenue.
That $4.3 million is enhanced by at least $2.5 million in the town’s share of stadium ticket sales which are paid in lieu of taxes on the stadium which is assessed at $473,984,200.
The $6.8 million represents about 9.3 percent of the town’s $73 million budget.
If the stadium, which is not taxed, is included in the overall assessment of Kraft-owned properties, the value of his holdings skyrockets to $706,982,400 which represents 28 percent of the total assessed value in the town.
The payment in lieu of taxes was “a negotiated remedy,” Keegan speculated back when the effort to keep the Patriots in town was underway, and may have served as an incentive for the team to stay.
But he was not involved and can’t confirm it. Two emails to the Kraft Group yielded no response.
It’s clear if the town taxed the stadium it would receive much more than the $2.5 million to $3.5 million it gets from the PILOT agreement.
If the stadium was taxed, it would produce $8,778,187 in taxes at the current $18.52 tax rate for commercial property.
However, the new and growing gains from the expanding Kraft empire are making up for it, Keegan said.
Both sides have benefited, he said.
The value of the development to the town is obviously great, Keegan said.
“It’s pretty significant and it’s growing,” he said.
And now there’s talk of an office park with as many as seven buildings ranging in heights of five to nine stories.
Such a project would practically make Patriot Place a town within a town.
Whether that comes to be remains to be seen, but it would make a Foxboro within Foxborough even more prominent.
