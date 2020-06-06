A time to talk: Local parents addressing protests, systemic racism with children

For Darius Gregory, the conversation around race and discrimination began young. It had to: He is a black man living in America.
Even if he wanted to, he couldn’t escape the way society would sometimes cast him. He remembers conversations with his parents when he was young, where his father, a police officer, and his mother, a teacher, would intentionally discuss the ways he needed to engage with police: Both hands on the steering wheel, don’t become combative, ask for permission before reaching into the glove box.
After he moved from an inner city school in the Roxbury section of Boston, to a predominantly white school in Stoughton as a teenager, came conversations on how to carry himself. His experiences were going to be vastly different in the new setting, they said.
“My father always said, ‘Make sure you don’t give somebody else control over your life,’” Gregory, now a 34-year-old North Attleboro resident and town councilor, said.
For him, that meant he needed to hold himself to a higher standard, because control is power. When you lose control over your life, there is no telling what will happen next.
Now in an interracial relationship and raising three young boys, who he says society will label as black even if they don’t choose that label themselves (they are equally as white as they are black, after all), identity and diversity have been early and consistent conversations in his home.
It has to be, his wife Kelsey Gregory said.
With a black father and a white mother, the children are not blind to differences.
Not every family is exposed to those discussions on an everyday basis.
But over the past week, as protests swarm the nation after a black man in Minneapolis died under a police officer who held his knee down on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, media coverage has thrust these conversations into almost every American home.
And children are not excluded.
A nine-minute commercial on Nickelodeon last week featured a black screen with the words “I can’t breathe” fading in and out to the sound of hollowed breathing. A timer on the youth programming network ran down for the eight minutes and 46 seconds George Floyd lay suffocating, repeating that sentiment to no avail from the four officers who surrounded him.
His death sparked the latest round of protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement that campaigns against systemic racism and violence against black people, including local protests in North Attleboro and Mansfield initiated and attended by mostly teenagers.
And CNN and Sesame Street announced they will hold a joint town hall on racism aimed at kids and their families Saturday morning.
So, the next conversation is inevitable. How do we broach the topic with children, who see and hear everything?
For some, that conversation isn’t a choice. It is written into their bloodline and passed down generation by generation.
For others, it requires a conscious effort and might be uncomfortable.
Ana Marcelo, an assistant professor of psychology at Clark University in Worcester, who specializes in ethnic and racial identity in child development, said it’s important to recognize those differences.
For children of color, especially black children, she said it’s important for adults to acknowledge their daily experiences with race and provide a safe haven where they feel comfortable talking about them.
For white children, she said adults have to check their own discomfort and ignorance on certain topics and take the time to reflect on those things during their conversations. That includes recognizing that teaching their children not to see color only perpetuates systemic racism and silences the experiences of others, she said.
“We need to acknowledge that children are active participants in their development and often look to adults to see how they should behave in situations,” she said by email.
“It is important for Whites and Non-Black POC (People of Color) to recognize that exposure to systemic discrimination and oppression have been part of our Black children’s everyday lives even before George Floyd’s killing and will continue to do so. These recent events highlight the need to have conversations about race with our children — to help them understand how systemic racism works and to help prevent them from perpetuating it.”
And while many parents worry about the appropriate time or age to introduce these topics, she said children can understand more about race than we think.
Marcelo said there are easy ways to make sure the conversation is continuous, and not just spurred by recent events: Reading literature with diverse characters, portraying heroes of every ethnicity or race, guiding children through challenging topics, like Floyd’s death, and working with schools and communities to foster pride and inclusion.
“While these conversations about ethnicity, race and racism happen in reaction to what is happening now, it is important to keep in mind that these conversations need to be sustained and ongoing,” she said.
For many African Americans, those conversations are — and have been.
Pastor Robin Woods-Barrant of John Wesley AME Zion Church in North Attleboro said she remembers thinking as a college student that she’d never have to talk about racial inequality to her own children, like her parents had to her.
That quickly changed when she gave birth, she said.
“I remember thinking, ‘I better have these conversations because I’m 100 percent sure these things will happen to them,’” she said. “As African Americans, these are conversations we have had in our community for forever. We have had to wrestle what and how to talk to our kids about these issues because of the society we live in.”
Woods-Barrant said it’s important to address racism early on because society also starts judging black children that early. Her children experienced blatant racism as early as third grade, she said.
“Had I not prepared them to understand that some things will happen that have nothing to do with them as a person or their worth, they would’ve been overwhelmed and maybe felt devalued,” she said.
She tried to instill in them a sense of pride and worth instead, to combat what the rest of the world portrayed.
But Woods-Barrant said it’s not only the responsibility of African Americans to educate their children about these issues — white people need to, too.
When she hears about white parents nervous about entering those conversations, she thinks, “Welcome to my world.” She never had that luxury.
“It’s important we have these conversations and they have these conversations because society will never get better until the dominant culture and people with the privilege say it’s wrong,” she said. “It’s not enough for people like me to say that. We’ve been saying that for centuries.”
And naturally, children look to their parents as a model for how they see the rest of the world.
Woods-Barrant echoed Marcelo’s suggestions for diverse storybooks and said they should be introduced as young as 1 years old. But she also said to simply follow a child’s lead and answer the questions they ask, truthfully and directly, without instilling fear.
She remembers when her oldest son was 4 years old and saw a TV show that portrayed only black and brown people in jail. When he asked, “How come all the people in jail are black and brown?” she answered simply.
“I told him, ‘Some people think that only black or brown people commit crimes, but that’s not true,’” she said, and let him digest that answer. “If your child is old enough to form a question, be parent enough to answer the question.”
Darius and Kelsey Gregory have three boys, ages 6, 4 and 2.
While the younger two are still a little young for the big conversations, the couple said their oldest has shown levels of understanding that they didn’t necessarily expect.
After Martin Luther King Jr. Day programming at his North Attleboro school, London, 6, came home and said things like, “If not for Martin Luther King Jr., mommy and daddy wouldn’t be able to be together.”
“Seeing what they did pick up and the connections they did make, you almost lose your words,” Kelsey, a 30-year-old North high school teacher, said.
Darius said his son makes reference to King, especially when he hears words like justice, and asks inquisitive questions. They introduce discussions about identity and pride, making sure the boys know that differences aren’t negative.
And because of their age, the couple said they do mostly let London drive those conversations, although in a society so congested by media, sometimes they present themselves before even they feel ready to address them as parents.
Darius said a conversation of a different context came up when London saw a gay couple on TV holding hands and kissing.
“I wasn’t necessarily ready or prepared for that conversation, but you just have to hit it head on,” he said. “It’s similar to the protests. Avoiding it, that’s not an option.”
“We have to be intentional in our home and make those conversations a norm, so they don’t feel uncomfortable about it,” Kelsey added.
But Darius said more serious conversations, the ones his father had with him, will come when the boys are older.
About two years ago, Kelsey witnessed the racism her husband regularly faces, and perhaps what her own boys will face, when the family was pulled over driving home from a relative’s house. Darius was answering questions calmly with both hands on the wheel, his two children in the back seat, while a state trooper screamed at him.
“That was eye-opening for me but it was normal for him,” she said.
London, 4 at the time, started asking why the officer was yelling at his dad. But in that context, at that age, they didn’t feel comfortable delving into violence or prejudice. Maybe the officer had a bad day, they explained, trying to assuage any fear he might develop for police officers perhaps too young.
Had that interaction happened a few years from now, his response would be different, Darius said. There would be a long conversation and roleplaying with his children after, echoing the conversations his father had with him: Both hands on the wheel. Don’t be combative. Ask for permission before reaching into the glove box. He would say, “Make sure you don’t give somebody else control over your life.”
“As a black male, a father of three and in an interracial relationship, I’m not sure how my boys will eventually identify,” he said. “But there’s one thing for certain: It is my obligation to make sure they understand how society will perceive and identify them. That’s my duty, and it’s together in a joint effort with my wife, but that’s my duty.
“To tell them, no matter what, society will view you as a black man. And we need to make sure you have tools for that. And then we can go from there: How do you thrive? How do you get where you want to go?”
The couple attended the North Attleboro protest Wednesday night and were proud to see about 100 students in black T-shirts, chanting in unison.
“What was really memorable for me was, this idea wasn’t prompted by the powers that be or executive leadership,” Darius said. “It was one student who was compelled and felt like she wanted to mobilize and she called on her peers to join her. Especially in a predominantly white community, that spoke volumes.”
The couple said that is what comes out of early conversations about race and equality: Young leaders who are willing to pick up the movement and stand for what is right.
Especially when white parents have those conversations with their white children.
“If young people see parents embracing differences and people of color, those children will be raised embracing and celebrating the different cultures of our society,” Kelsey said. “If we learn how to be very intentional with what we expose them to, the more of a norm it will be. We won’t fear our differences.”
Kelsey said she hopes the protests result in a better tomorrow for her boys.
“As a mother I can only physically protect them for so long,” she said. “Right now, they’re little enough that I can stand in front of them and protect them. But someday they won’t be. I hope this creates something that gives all mothers peace of mind that their children can be safe and have the same rights as a white man.”
Darius said he hopes his children can be someday looked at as assets and not threats.
He felt comforted in part by an open letter from the North Attleboro Police Department last week where the officers condemned the actions in Minneapolis and answered resident questions about their own policies around use of force.
Darius said it created transparency and accountability. Standards that he and others can hold the department to moving forward. And he reiterates, in a predominantly white area, there wasn’t immense pressure to respond that way.
“But to do that, to be a forerunner in this, I hope that speaks to how bright our future is here,” he said.
Haley-Anne Santsaver said her own experiences growing up in North Attleboro showed her just how important family conversations about race and diversity are.
She grew up with a black aunt who was adopted into her grandparents’ white family in the 1970s, when there was Ku Klux Klan activity in the area. She grew up with black cousins, who were more like siblings — and that’s true for her own children and their second-cousins and well.
So, diversity was always present in their households. And with that comes the reality of racism as well.
Santsaver remembers her mom taking her and her two black cousins shopping at Emerald Square Mall when they were young and watching as security guards followed her cousins around the stores, but not her. She heard racial slurs thrown their way.
But talking with friends who didn’t have those experiences and grew up in only white households, some express shock or naiveté to the racism that she knows has always existed.
“I don’t want my kids to be those people who say, ‘That’s not how it is at all,’” Santsaver, 32, said.
After the death of George Floyd, she pulled her 11-year-old daughter for a conversation immediately, hoping to be proactive before social media took away that option.
“I didn’t want her stumbling upon this video and thinking about it in a certain way when here, the cop was the bad guy,” she said. “It’s hard for a child when they see a cop doing something, they think they’re helping or doing good.”
She explained it simply: Some cops are good. Some cops are bad.
It was a hard conversation to have, especially with some police in their family. But it allowed her daughter to ask the questions she needed to: Why would a cop do that? Why wouldn’t the other cops stop it? How can she help stop racism?
She learned about racism and Martin Luther King Jr. in school, but she didn’t realize those injustices still exist.
Santsaver told her she can speak her mind, even if people don’t agree. And later, she can vote for change.
“I explained to her that her family, who she loves, are looked at differently in some ways sometimes,” she said. “Our kids need to understand that as white people, they have privileges that our black family don’t. It’s important that we fight with them, and the most important part is that they know they’re not alone. If things happen when she’s out with her cousins, she has to stand up for them. That’s part of our job.”
Later when visiting her grandparents, the 11-year-old saw the protests on TV and explained what her mom told her back to them.
“As a mom, I was very blown away with how much she understood and processed from the whole situation,” Santsaver said. “And how she feels. She wants to be there and wants to be part of this movement. She asked, ‘Can I do something?’”
Santsaver missed the North Attleboro protest, which she said would’ve been family friendly enough for her children, 4, 7 and 11, but she was proud of how it was teenagers who initiated the act. The next day it was her 18-year-old white cousin who pulled Santsaver and one of their black cousins to a different protest in Fall River.
“I’m proud that I was there, but I’m more proud she was there,” Santsaver said. “The kids of today are going to be the ones that change things tomorrow. They’re the ones that are going to be out there fighting this for their children someday.”
Melissa Martin said her biggest realization about the way society can influence ideas on race and diversity came when she was an older teenager, too, in college in the 1990s. She was taking courses in the subject and attended a national training on community organizing against racism and privilege.
“I remember feeling betrayed by my childhood education when I finally started getting honest answers to my questions about race and racism as an undergraduate,” said the 44-year-old Attleboro resident, who is white. “I vowed that I would be honest with my own children about our country’s history and about injustices around us so that we would be people who could be counted on to stand for what is right.”
Martin said she started introducing diverse literature to her children, 6 and 17, when they were babies and drawing conversations on race and racism from those storylines. A picture of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in her kitchen and literature on African American history and the Civil Rights Movement line her bookshelves.
And she tries to model the behavior she hopes her children will inherit. Martin is a member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro and regularly partakes in community service.
In the midst of the latest conversation, the protests aren’t so surprising to her oldest child. Martin said he understands the history behind them and why they still need to occur. But her youngest still needs to be guided through that conversation so it’s not derailed by images of protests that have become violent across the country.
“It is important for the conversation to be ongoing because images and messages are reaching our children through all different types of media,” she said. “Children need to be able to distinguish between what is a stereotypical image or message, and what is a realistic image or message. Without ongoing discussions, they can become confused about what justice is and also about their own identity.”
