ATTLEBORO — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in a special election for mayor that folks say they have never seen the likes of in Attleboro history.
It will feature four people vying to become mayor for the next several months only to have to run and win again in November in order to remain mayor.
“This is a very unique occasion for the Attleboro community to have a special election for mayor, at least in my lifetime,” former City Council President Frank Cook said.
“It is really unique,” former Mayor Paul Heroux said.
The candidates are Timothy Barone, former City Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay Dilisio.
The special election is being held to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Heroux, who stepped down when he became Bristol County sheriff last month.
Cook, who was involved in city politics for 30 years, said there are a number of unusual features to this election that make it so different from past ones.
For one thing, because there are four candidates, there is a very good chance the winner will not have won the support of the majority of voters who turn out.
In fact, it is mathematically possible for the winner to get only 26 percent of the vote. In other words, three-fourths of voters could cast their ballots for someone other than the winner.
Just the fact that there are four candidates is unusual.
During regular city elections, a preliminary is held to narrow the field to two candidates, resulting in the winner of the general election getting more than 50 percent of the vote.
But, what has struck Cook most about the special election is the winner will only fill out the rest of the term and could be voted out of office in November.
“We’re used to mayor’s having a two-year term. But, this will be, what, nine months?” he said. “It’s just very unique.”
There is also the odd timing of the special election.
It’s being held in the dead of winter when it gets dark early, hampering door-to-door campaign efforts and making it impossible to hold cookouts with supporters.
Organization is key
Ellen Parker, a long-time Democratic activist and campaign veteran, agreed the election is an unusual one and said the strength of the candidates’ campaign organizations could determine the outcome.
She said voter turnout is going to be low so candidates will need a strong organization to identify their supporters and get them to go to the polls.
DiLisio and DeSimone seem to have the advantages in that regard, she said.
She said they have done the most mailings to voters and held the most visibility efforts by having supporters hold signs in downtown Attleboro.
“With a four-way race, the organized candidate will win,” she said. “Whoever gets their vote out.”