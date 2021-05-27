NORTON -- When Tim Aponte was in the Army, one of the things that kept him going through all the overseas missions, separations from home and the inherent dangers of combat was the camaraderie among his fellow soldiers.
Aponte missed that feeling when he left the military after being badly wounded in Iraq in 2004. He found a little bit of it this year, though, aboard a fishing boat on a trip that will be in part of an episode of the National Geographic series “Wicked Tuna” that will air this Sunday.
Growing up in Taunton, Aponte always knew he wanted to serve in the military. In fact, he came from a family — on his father’s side — with a history of service, although he didn’t learn the details until much later.
He grew up in a family of Pentecostal pastors so discipline came as second nature, he says. When he joined the Army in 1999 after getting a call from a recruiter at 21, he says, “I felt at home, the camaraderie, it was awesome and the sense of pride to wear the uniform” and being called on to do a job bigger than oneself.
The day after 9/11, he told his commanding officer he wanted to sign up for another tour of duty. His CO asked, “Are you sure? That’s when I knew I was a lifer.”
After deployments to Afghanistan and Germany, he was serving with an infantry unit in Iraq in 2004. Just 53 days before he was scheduled to return home, while on an intelligence gathering mission, Aponte was severely wounded by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by an insurgent. The explosion wounded every member of his squad.
Flown by helicopter to a base hospital, he was soon on his way to Germany for further treatment.
“It was intense,” Aponte recalled, “but I got the best care.”
Nevertheless, it took a year to heal — while he was assigned to a desk job — and then more surgery to repair nerve damage, including operations on his neck and shoulder. Overall, it was a three-year ordeal before he retired as a sergeant in 2008 on the day before Thanksgiving, Aponte recalled.
Aponte moved to Norton where he lives with his wife, Wendy, a respiratory therapist, and their blended family, ranging in age from 11 to 22.
Since leaving the military, Aponte, now 43, has gone back to college, and tried to lend a hand to those who needed it. But key, he says, has been the help of the VA and the Wounded Warrior Project, a private group that provides support to injured veterans.
“They helped me out tremendously,” Aponte said.
He said he didn’t think much about PTSD as a consequence of his service, but added, “when it rears its head, it’s like a jack in the box.”
The Wounded Warrior Project, he says, offered a rehabilitation program that he called “life changing” for him and his family. Over the past year, he’s volunteered to help them as well, and that led him to the offer to join a voyage on “Wicked Tuna.”
Since 2012, the National Geographic hour-long reality TV series has followed the adventures of a group of professional fishermen sailing out of the storied Massachusetts fishing port of Gloucester, looking for bluefin tuna. The teams battle each other to see who can get the most profit out of the catch.
Aponte has been fishing before but “Wicked Tuna” he says was “definitely a wicked experience.”
He sailed aboard the Fat Tuna with Capt. Bob Cook, and he and his crew “were awesome,” Aponte said. “The producer does an awesome job for every wounded vet and crew. It was lots of fun.”
And, Aponte said, “It was like a military mission,” going out under the cover of night and “before you know It, you are catching bait.”
They take a lot of risks people don’t get to see on the show, Aponte said.
“They are really nice people and it’s not a front,” he said.
He’s become a fan. “It makes watching the show a lot more enjoyable to say, ‘Hey I know those people,’” he said.
He’s planning on watching Sunday’s episode with his family.
“I think everyone’s going to be surprised,” he says.
(“Wicked Tuna” airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. The show also streams on several services.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.