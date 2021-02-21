ATTLEBORO -- The friendly rivalry between the hockey teams of Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro took a different spin on the ice during Saturday night's fundraiser game at the New England Sports Village to benefit A.J. Quetta.
Quetta, 18, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a Jan. 26 game and is now in a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Ga., was able to view his teammates scoring a 2-1 victory over North Attleboro via a live stream.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions stipulating a limited number of spectators at the Sports Village, there was no shortage of high energy and anticipation among those in attendance.
The show of support for Quetta and his family was palpable, as well. The merchandise of t-shirts, face masks, pins and bracelets with the “A.J.'s Army” logo sold well over the course of the evening, with the proceeds benefiting the Quetta family.
And before the game began, members of the Feehan hockey team embraced Quetta's mother, who was in attendance with her daughters.
“There's so many people here that care about A.J.,” Feehan president Tim Sullivan said. “(The game) is called a fundraiser, but that's not the biggest thing tonight. It's the outpouring of love for A.J. from a community that's 100 percent behind him.”
Indeed, Quetta was described by a former teammate and Feehan alumni, 21-year-old Aidan Findlen of Norfolk, as a “fireball” on the ice who readily supported his fellow hockey players.
“That's the one thing (the hockey team) would all know, was that (Quetta) would have their back,” Findlen said.
Bishop Feehan parents and members of the community, including Bill Seaver of Norton and Kerry Payson of Mansfield, called the evening's game “emotional.”
Seaver's son Ryan and Payson's son Drew are part of a “tight” group of friends with Quetta, the elder Seaver said as the game was in play.
“They've had their moments, but they have each other,” Seaver said of the boys coping with the aftermath of Quetta's injury.
But a boost to the spirits came Saturday via a Twitter video of Quetta and his father from earlier in the day.
It was the first time Quetta, a senior forward, had spoken publicly since he suffered a serious spinal cord injury in the game against Pope Francis High in West Springfield.
"I would do anything to get back on the ice with you guys," said Quetta, speaking from his room at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta where he was transferred last week from Massachusetts General Hospital. Quetta’s family says they expect him to spend at three months at the facility, known for treating spinal cord injuries.
“I don’t have words to describe how awesome you people are and how supportive you’ve been for me. You all give me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting. It’s awesome. I’d like to thank the boys from the team, especially. I miss them like crazy,” Quetta said in the video.
“The support means so much to A.J. and my family," said Anthony Quetta Sr., A.J’s father, in a video posted online.
Even before the game, Feehan head coach Kevin Dunn was looking forward to a “very up-tempo, high-speed game.”
As it turned out, Dunn's hopes were realized as the Feehan team regrouped after a shaky start, in which North Attleboro scored a goal 5 1/2 minutes into the first period.
But several minutes later, Feehan's first goal was scored by Kevin Barrera, and the score remained tied until captain Tyler Ahmed scored what would be Feehan's winning goal 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the third period.
Both the team and the spectators, who were visibly on the edge of their seats for the duration of the game, erupted in cheers that ricocheted off the walls of the arena as the clock wound down and Feehan remained ahead by one goal.
Overcome with joy at the win, the hockey team skated together for a group hug before gathering together to shout to Quetta, “We're all here for you, A.J.!”
The Feehan hockey players were ecstatic, yet humble, about their win.
“The first part of the game, we definitely had the jitters,” admitted Drew Payson, who plays defense. “But to have all the fans, that was just a blast.”
Tyler Ahmed concurred: “These games against North Attleboro are always exciting because of the rivalry, especially tonight...playing for A.J., it made it that much more special to get that win."
Since Quetta’s injury, supporters -- including members of the Boston Bruins -- have raised upwards of $1 million to support Quetta and his family throughout his recovery.
Those who wish to support Quetta may visit his GoFundMe page.
His supporters have set up a page, AJsArmy.com, to track his progress and announce fundraising efforts.
