The Attleboro area and region dodged the heavy snow that hit the mid-Atlantic Sunday night and Monday, but not the drenching rains or strong winds.
The only sizable power failure in the area was in Rehoboth, where 2,035 of 5,315 National Grid customers lost electricity, but that service has since been restored.
The town was bearing the brunt of the failures in Bristol County, which had 2,360 failures Monday morning, according to National Grid.
Foxboro had 47 customers out, Norton nine, and Dighton 28, the utility said.
Wind advisories had been issued for the region by the National Weather Service in Norton as wind gusts were running over 45 mph in some places.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a wind gust of 32 mph just after 8 a.m. Monday.
The entire region, from New York City up to Boston was spared the heaviest snowfall. Providence and west and north, including most of the Attleboro area, had some snow accumilation in the wee hours, but that changed to total rain by 4:30 a.m. and by 6 a.m., most of the snow was gone.
Much of the western part of both Massachusetts and Rhode Island had snow only.
The highest snowfall accumulations so far have been in the North Carolina mountains, at over a foot.
The howling winds spread a fire that destroyed a motel and two other structures in coastal Salisbury, Massachusetts, early Monday.
Rhode Island restricted some vehicles on its bridges Monday morning and completely closed the Mt. Hope Bridge as the winds were so strong, topping out at over 60 mph. Those restrictions were lifted by mid-morning.
Traffic was lighter than usual, though, with Monday being the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
After a round of frigid weather Saturday with hefty winds some snow arrived overnight Sunday, but what little fell was easily gone by morning when temperatures warmed up and heavy rains moved in along with the winds.
The low temperature Sunday was 0 degrees but felt like below zero, the Attleboro Water Department said.
