Plainville may want to consider a name change.
First Plainridge Park Casino came to town and now a company on the opposite end of the long spectrum of businesses, Thermo Fisher Scientific, has put down its roots.
Between those two, Plainville is anything but plain.
One business is dedicated to entertainment and the other is committed to curing disease and both are producing huge tax revenues for the town as well as hundreds of jobs.
Thermo Fisher in fiscal year 2022 paid a tax bill of $490,340, and that was on an incomplete building and not including personal property, Principal Assessor John Groh said.
The bill will go up in FY 23.
Thermo Fisher has 125 employees at the moment, but intends to add 200 in the next 24 months or so, officials said.
With the addition of the Plainville site, Thermo Fisher now has more than 3,500 employees at more than 15 facilities supporting various businesses in the Commonwealth.
The pharmaceutical company, which is headquartered in Waltham, prides itself as being on the cutting edge of cell and gene therapy.
It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the official opening of its 289,416-square-foot building on 20.73 acres at 5 Commerce Blvd., just off South Street.
Outside, the grass has not grown in yet, but it has been planted.
The “state of the art” structure includes offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities and will be focused on “viral vector manufacturing,” which the company says will help treat and in some cases cure diseases now and well into the future.
The company’s mission was emblazoned on the wall of the foyer: “We enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”
Next to that, a rendition of the world was held up in two cupped hands.
As would be expected, the ribbon cutting attracted some big names, including Gov. Charlie Baker and Attleboro area Congressman Jake Auchincloss. Both of them welcomed the company, which has locations worldwide, to the tiny town of Plainville.
A number of other officials including state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham and state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who represent the town in the state Legislature, were also in attendance.
They each presented citations of welcome to the president and CEO of Thermo Fisher, Marc N. Casper.
The foyer of the building, decorated appropriately in blood-red wall panels, was jammed with more than 100 people for the ceremony.
Servers, dressed in black and white, circulated among the crowd offering tiny finger sandwiches.
The hard walls of the foyer created an echo chamber and a din of unintelligible babble until the ceremony started, silence fell and speakers spoke.
Cedric Volanti, vice president of Viral Vector Services at Thermo Fisher, was the master or ceremonies and kidded that he’s trying to get his family used to a new football team, the New England Patriots.
“Go Pats,” he said.
And Baker reminded him there’s another “football” team that plays in the same stadium, the New England Revolution.
“Go Revs,” he said.
Casper said the new structure is the biggest building of the company’s 50 around the world and is expected to produce extraordinary work.
“It will propel cell and gene therapy forward,” he said. “It will make life better for so many patients…there are so many patients waiting for breakthroughs.”
Baker hailed Thermo Fisher as a “worldwide player in so many ways.”
“You’d be hard pressed to find a lab anywhere in the world that doesn’t have Thermo Fisher gear in it,” Baker said.
And he praised the workers doing research and creating medicine to save lives, not just at Thermo Fisher, but at a variety of bio-technology companies in the Commonwealth.
“Peoples’ lives every single day are improved or saved because of the work people do here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” he said.
Auchincloss praised Thermo Fisher for being out front on efforts to solve “big problems.”
“America looks to Massachusetts,” he said. “We build really big things and solve really big problems. As we do that, Thermo Fisher leads the way.”
Select board Chairman Stanley Widek Jr. also thanked Thermo Fisher for coming to Plainville.
Four students from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School were honored for their works of art, which reflect the company’s research efforts. They were Catriona Keefe, 15, Morgan Fleury, 15, Alexander Vasilyev, 15 and Sinead Bergeron, 16.
Ten people helped cut the blood-red ribbon with giant scissors.
There were markers on the floor where each was to stand.
And when they cut the ribbon, the pieces fell to floor, marking the start of something big in Plainville.