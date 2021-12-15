WRENTHAM — It’s not the famous Christmas tree that’s seen each year outside Rockefeller Center, but a tree from Wrentham is taking up another iconic spot in the Big Apple this holiday season — the New York Stock Exchange.
The 68-foot tree was cut down from the McAlister family property on East Street (Route 140) and trucked to the Big Apple for the NYSE’s 98th Annual Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 1.
The tree, a Norway spruce, stood in the backyard of the McAlister home for an estimated 70 years.
“We had a professional crew out to bind up the tree and cut/crane it over our house onto a flatbed where it was trailered to NYC,” Jon McAlister said.
The tree crew from O’Sullivan Tree Care out of Blauvelt, N.Y. did the task Nov. 17 and 18.
“One day they spent tying it up and the next they cut it free and loaded it onto the flatbed,” McAlister said.
The family had a few reasons for parting with the enormous tree.
“I do not have any other trees of this magnitude on the property,” McAlister said. “It had gotten extremely large, was very close to the house and was right next to our septic tank. For those reasons along with the massive size of the tree, we decided it was the right time to take it down.”
The tree is now located outside the famed stock exchange, decorated and lighted for Christmas.
“We are saddened that the tree outgrew our yard and we as a family will miss it but we are happy and honored that it could be displayed where it could bring joy to so many people,” McAlister said.
