For someone who loves to bake, it’s quite an honor.
For a young girl battling cancer, it’s so much more.
Malia Jusczyk, a King Philip middle schooler from Plainville, has won the title of Greatest Baker of 2021 in an online competition.
“I am so excited! I really appreciate all of my supporters more than I can say,” she exclaimed on the competition’s website.
Residents may know Malia from the gold and purple lawn signs with her initials that have popped up all over town as a show of community support.
Malia is battling neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, diagnosed in the spring for the second time after going into remission following her initial diagnosis as a toddler, her parents say.
The treatments are “brutal” her mother said in an email, adding that Malia’s latest scans don’t show improvement. Nevertheless, the family remains “hopeful and determined. We are working with Sloan Kettering and Boston Children’s Hospital to decide on the best treatment option. We appreciate every prayer and well wish coming our way. It is felt and it is needed!”
The Sun Chronicle wrote about Malia and her family’s challenge in a story last Mother’s Day which described how Malia’s and the family’s ordeal led Megan and Glen Jusczyk to start a foundation called For Kids Sake, which raises money for pediatric cancer research.
For Malia’s mother, her daughter’s baking award is “an incredible gift from everyone that voted for her. I feel like we all needed this win for Malia! I can’t thank everyone enough!!!” she wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle
When Malia was first diagnosed, her grandmother had a birthday, and from her hospital bed, Malia assembled a beautiful birthday cake for her.
“She wanted to do that for her Grammie even though she was in so much pain,” Megan Jusczyk wrote.
She added, “Malia is so grateful everyone that voted for her — we ALL are!! This is absolutely incredible and so appreciated!”
For Malia, baking is an outlet and a distraction, her parents have said.
The website announcing her win noted that her “favorite thing about baking is seeing all of the ingredients come together to make a masterpiece that she can share with friends and family.
“She has started her own business called Malia’s Sweet Treats that has taken off thanks to Malia’s undeniable passion for baking.
She is planning to donate a portion of her winnings to pediatric cancer research before investing in her business.”
Bakers from all over the world compete in what the website greatestbaker.com calls “the world’s largest online competition for bakers.”
The winner receives worldwide recognition as The Greatest Baker and will be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine, in addition to taking home $20,000.
The competition itself is sponsored again this year by Stuffed Puffs. (The prizes include a year’s supply of Stuffed Puff marshmallows.)
The organization says the competition is unique in that the winner is chosen through public voting, where the person with the most votes wins.
