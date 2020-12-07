In 2015, a traffic mishap on Interstate 95 resulted in two men being arrested in Mansfield after one of them threatened the driver of another car with a handgun.
In 2018, a driver was stabbed on Plain Street in Norton after another road rage incident that began in Easton. The victim was seriously injured but survived. An Attleboro man is now serving a 3- to 5-year prison term for the attack.
The incidents are extreme examples of road rage in the area and all involved men who are typically, according to an AAA study, more aggressive on the road than women.
Data gathered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.
AAA did not cite a reason why men are apparently more aggressive but say decades of research has found that they are more likely than women to engage in “risk-taking behavior.”
In 2019, 52 percent of men surveyed admitted to driving 15 mph over the speed limit on highways. Almost 38 percent admitted to tailgating and just over 35 percent said they made a rude gesture or beeped their horn at another driver.
Over 32 percent admitted to driving through a red light and 31.5 percent said they changed lanes quickly.
However, the survey also found that women admitted to some dangerous driving habits, such as running red lights.
Overall, younger male and female drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers.
With the everyday stress compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and the holiday season making it possible for people to become tense on the road, AAA is urging drivers to keep their cool and avoid dangerous behavior.
“Speeding, red-light running and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers and others sharing the road,” Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs at AAA Northeast, said.
“Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely,” Maguire said. “I say use the same manners on the road as you would with your friends at a dinner party.”
Regardless of gender, nearly 8 in 10 drivers demonstrate aggressive behavior behind the wheel, according to AAA.
Speeding tops the list, with men being the biggest culprit, although women are close behind. Contrary to popular perception, speeding does not save time on the road.
The average amount saved on a five-mile trip, driving 65 mph on a 45-mph posted road, is only about two minutes, according to AAA.
Maguire said drivers should leave earlier to give more time to reach a destination, which will lessen the stress or fear of not making it on time.
“If you encounter an aggressive driver on the road or find your temper rising, remember to slow yourself down, breathe deeply and safely create distance between you and other motorists,” Maguire said.
“If you end up in an encounter with another driver it becomes very distracting and dangerous for other drivers on the road,” she said.
AAA offers these tips to help drivers manage aggressive driving scenarios:
- Don’t Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
- Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.
- Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 911, if needed.
