ATTLEBORO — Abortion rights activists plan to hold a “day of action” across the state Saturday to expose what they say are fraudulent practices of “crisis pregnancy centers,” including one in the city.
Members of the Indivisible Massachusetts Coalition will hold a “standout” demonstration at 1 p.m. outside the Attleboro Women’s Health Center at 152 Emory St., the group said Friday.
The demonstrations seek to raise public awareness about the centers.
“Activists throughout the state believe it’s critical to draw attention to the harmful misinformation and deception used by such anti-abortion centers,” a press release from the group said.
“We planned our actions for the day before Mother’s Day because, while many of us choose to be mothers, we also honor those who choose not to be,” it said.
The group said there are more than 30 CPCs in Massachusetts and the number has grown in recent years, with many taking more aggressive actions to dissuade women from having abortions since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year.
The group noted that state and national elected leaders, including state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, have introduced bills to make CPC practices more transparent.
