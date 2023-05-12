Attleboro Womens Health Center
Attleboro Women’s Health Center

on Emory Street

 MARK STOCKWELL / SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — Abortion rights activists plan to hold a “day of action” across the state Saturday to expose what they say are fraudulent practices of “crisis pregnancy centers,” including one in the city.

Members of the Indivisible Massachusetts Coalition will hold a “standout” demonstration at 1 p.m. outside the Attleboro Women’s Health Center at 152 Emory St., the group said Friday.

