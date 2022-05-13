ATTLEBORO — Local opponents of a Supreme Court ruling that could void a key protection of abortion rights will gather in front of the city courthouse Saturday.
Protests against the high court’s leaked draft opinion that overturns precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973 are planned nationwide with a “day of action” featuring marches, rallies and speakers.
The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event is being organized by groups including Women’s March, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, UltraViolet, MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Abortion Rights Action League.
Locally, supporters of abortion rights will gather in front of the Attleboro District Court, 88 North Main Street from 1 to 2 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, will be among those attending.