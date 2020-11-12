NORTON -- About 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the parking lot of a company in the Norton Industrial Park Thursday morning after the saddle tank on a tractor-trailer truck accidentally ruptured.
The accident occurred about 11:50 a.m. at Horizon Beverage Co. at 45 Commerce Way while the truck's driver was trying to hook up to the trailer, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
The trailer struck the saddle tank because of a mechanical failure with the latching mechanism on the truck, Keene said.
Firefighters used absorbent booms and an oil absorbent to prevent the fuel from entering any storm drains, he said.
Representatives of the state Department of Environmental Protection responded.
Horizon Beverage is a wholesale alcohol distributor.
