What was expected to be the first hurricane in three decades to make landfall in New England was scaled back to a tropical storm early Sunday morning, but still brought strong winds and heavy rainfall that led to more than 2,000 homes and businesses losing power in the Attleboro area.
The track of Henri passing well west of the area significantly reduced the impact of rain and wind, meteorologists said. No major damage was reported. Wind, more than rain, was a problem in these parts.
Around mid-morning, 1,729 homes and businesses had lost power in Rehoboth, according to National Grid, which has 5,285 customers in town. The number out dwindled down to 34 by noon but jumped to 126 by mid-afternoon.
Norton saw 79 customers without electricity in the morning and 52 in the afternoon, the utility reported.
In Seekonk, there were 39 out in the morning and 128 without power in the afternoon.
By mid-afternoon, there were 40 customers in Wrentham, 482 in Franklin, and 346 in Dighton without electricity, National Grid said.
Most area residents hunkered inside for the day, keeping tabs on the storm on TV and the internet before heading out to assess any damage and clear tree debris.
No surprise, events were canceled, including an American Red Cross blood drive at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro and the final round of the AAGA golf tournament.
Attleboro area emergency management officials, including Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, Police Chief Kyle Heagney and Fire Chief Scott Lachance, the city’s emergency management director, prepared Friday for power failures and flooding that never materialized.
The Attleboro water department reported less than an inch of rain and a top wind speed of 29 mph at 12:16 p.m.
In North Attleboro, an emergency operations center was opened at the police station to monitor the storm.
Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard Friday to help with high water rescue, debris clearing and public safety support from impacted communities.
Radar imagery early Sunday morning showed the eye of Tropical Storm Henri, which had been downgraded from a hurricane overnight, closing in on southern New England.
Winds had diminished from mid-70 mph that represents a Category 1 hurricane, to low 70s and tropical storm status.
Tropical storm conditions were felt across Long Island, N.Y., and southern New England as the morning progressed and the storm moved inland into the afternoon. Thousands lost power in Rhode Island, and Connecticut was even harder hit.
Forecasters warned not to take the storm downgrade lightly.
“There’s no such thing as just a Category 1 hurricane or just a tropical storm,” Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, told AccuWeather.
The last hurricane to make landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
Packing winds greater than 100 mph, Bob made landfalls in Rhode Island and Maine and killed 17 people. That hurricane caused $1.5 billion in damages, roughly $3 billion in today’s dollars, in Massachusetts.
That had been only the seventh hurricane to strike the region since 1900.
North Attleboro officials recommended residents use a non-emergency phone number, 1-508-699-2404, to report downed trees and power failures.
North Attleboro residents can also call the North Attleboro Electric Department at 508-643-6300 to report a power failure.
National Grid customers should call 1-800-465-1212 to report a power failure. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available. Eversource customers can call 1-800-592-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.