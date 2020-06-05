MANSFIELD — Carrying signs reading such things as “Racism Is Also A Pandemic,” about 400 people marched Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
They walked about a half-mile on the hot, humid day from Mansfield High School to police headquarters, led by marchers holding the American flag.
The demonstrators chanted, “No justice no peace,” “I can’t breathe,” “black lives matter,” and the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two African Americans who died in incidents involving police officers. Many of the marchers raised their right fists as they went.
Floyd, 46, a black man, died two weeks ago in Minneapolis after a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed on the pavement.
Taylor, a black woman who would have turned 27 Friday, was shot and killed in Louisville, Ky., by police executing a search warrant at her home.
Friday’s peaceful demonstration consisted of mostly high school-aged young people and their parents, and stretched about a quarter-mile on East Street once the front of the group reached police headquarters on Route 106.
Speakers urged demonstrators to keep pushing for justice, speaking out against racism and bringing about change in society.
“Even if you feel as though your actions are small you can use your voice to spread awareness and that is something powerful,” said Brinly Meelia, the 18-year-old Mansfield High School graduate who organized the event.
“As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘There is a time when silence is betrayal,’” Meelia said.
Ronald Green, 75, of Mansfield, dressed in an African king outfit, said Floyd was a “king in his own right” and urged the group to not let his death fade in memory.
“Let us not forget George Floyd is the catalyst for all the others who lost their lives in a similar manner,” Green said.
Declaring, “I am George Floyd,” Dakota Walker of Mansfield told the demonstrators how he was arrested and had a knee placed on his neck until he couldn’t breathe.
“This moment is revolutionary because we have all come together for the single fact that enough is enough. It is time for a change,” Walker said.
In a powerful moment, the group knelt with a hand raised for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time the white police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Debra Britt, the founder and executive director of the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture in downtown Mansfield, urged the protesters to think about what happened to Floyd as the time passed.
Amber Henry, who was 15 when her brother Danroy “D.J.” Henry of Easton was shot and killed by a white police officer a decade ago in Pleasantville, New York, said people have a right to be treated as human beings.
“It’s not about white people. It’s not about black people. It’s not about cops. It’s about corrupt human beings,” Henry said.
Before the speakers began, Police Chief Ron Sellon, who had knelt with the group, addressed them as they knelt on one knee with a hand raised.
“This police chief hears you and this police chief is with you,” Sellon said, adding that “George Floyd deserved better.”
The group rose to their feet and clapped when Sellon told them there needed to be reforms in the criminal justice system and law enforcement.
“Traditional policing doesn’t work,” Sellon said, adding that policies he instituted have reduced domestic violence, drug overdoses and the numbers of arrests.
Manu Athreya, 14, of Mansfield, a student at the Wheeler School in Providence, said he marched to protest racism.
“Even if it doesn’t make the biggest impact, it’s something. It’s better than just posting on social media. You get to do something about it and talk to people,” Athreya said.
