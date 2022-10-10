EASTON -- About one-third of the students at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School are now working jobs through the school’s cooperative educational program.
Less than a month into the school year, 120 seniors in a class of 372 are already applying their skills in their chosen trade in cooperative education positions, according to school officials.
While on co-op, students alternate schoolwork with paid employment in their chosen technical field. The students are matched with local businesses, where they learn from professionals.
While students are working in a paid full-time position in their trade, some making up to $25 per hour, they are also working for a grade as employers evaluate students' capabilities and provide feedback to teachers, according to the school.
The school has students from 10 surrounding communities including Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro.
This year, it worked through 50 community partnerships to match students in the school’s 21 vocational programs with employers. Junior students who were placed in co-ops last February were able to continue in their placement over the summer as well as now into their senior year.
All students can benefit from cooperative education, including students from low-income families, high-needs students, or students who have English as a second language, officials said.
Many students also go on to full-time careers with their co-op placement. Forty-four students in the Class of 2022 began full-time employment with 35 different employers following their graduation this past June, according to the school.
Employers who would like to take part in the program can email hireahawk@sersd.org. Eligible juniors will start being matched with and placed in co-ops in February 2023.
