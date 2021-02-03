ATTLEBORO -- A water main break at Read Street and Ed Ledger Drive affected about two dozen homes Wednesday.
The break was reported about 8:30 a.m. and was repaired about five hours later, Kourtney Wunschel, the city water superintendent said.
Water service was shut off to that section of Read Street and all of Barbara Lane, a cul de sac off Read Street.
The road was closed from West Street to Ed Ledger Drive and from County Street to Anderson's Farm.
When water is restored, city officials warned it may be discolored and recommended residents avoid using chlorine bleach in laundry.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the water main on Read Street will be replaced in the spring.
“We are going to rip up the road, replace all of the water mains, wait for the ground to settle and then repave Read Street from curb to curb, from County Street to West Street,” Heroux said in a Facebook post.
Anyone having discolored water for longer than 24 hours is urged to call the water department at 774-203-1850.
