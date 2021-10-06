It may only be the sixth day of October, but with the air getting crisper and the weather getting cooler, snowy days are on their way.
To help prepare New England for the winter season, AccuWeather put out a 2021-2022 winter weather forecast.
Last year, Boston ended up with less snowfall than average, with a total of 38.6 inches compared to the usual average of 44.3 inches, according to AccuWeather. However, above-average snowfall amounts are expected this year, reaching as high as 55 inches.
This winter is also expected to be colder than normal. While temperatures were around average last year, winter 2021-2022 is likely to average 1 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit below normal, according to AccuWeather.
Waves of cold air are expected to hit the Northeast of the United States for the first time in November, potentially causing “a couple of rounds of cold weather and some snow,” according to Pastelok.
“Areas closer to the coast, such as Boston, New York City and the rest of the Interstate-95 corridor, could also get the chance of early-season cold and snow, but it is not predicted to be as cold or as snowy as across areas farther inland,” the website said.
But this is only the beginning of winter.
Snowy days and cold air are expected to let up a bit by mid-December before returning “with a vengeance” in January.
Heating bills are expected to hit their highest in January with cold air and snowstorms likely across the region, according to AccuWeather.
“Sometimes during January, there is a period during which the cold air lets up, referred to by some meteorologists as a ‘January thaw,’ but this coming winter, that respite from the frigid weather could occur a few weeks later, making it more of a ‘February thaw,’” the website read. This creates a time period for snow and ice to melt before the end of winter.
But this winter could go out with another heightened risk for storms at the end of the season, according to AccuWeather.
Frigid Arctic air could blow across the region late in the winter, extending the cold weather into March.
