MANSFIELD — A busy election season is shaping up in town.
Four residents have drawn nomination papers for select board in the May 9 annual town election to replace longtime members Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, who have announced they don’t plan to seek re-election.
Also, Jenifer Sellon, the wife of embattled Police Chief Ronald Sellon has set her sights on the school committee, taking out nomination papers for one of two available three-year terms.
One of those expiring seats is filled by committee Chair Kiera O’Neil, who said she doesn’t plan to run again. O’Neil has been on the school committee since 2011.
And with Town Moderator Kostas Loukos one of the potential candidates for select board, former longtime moderator Robert Saquet hopes to return to that one-year post.
Other residents besides Loukos who have taken out nomination papers for the two three-year available select board seats are Joseph Britt, Mark Corsillo, and Brendan Roche. Loukos, who ran for selectmen in 2018 and served on the conservation commission, has returned his papers.
Roche, a Democrat, has run unsuccessfully against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, in the past two state elections.
Aptowitz is wrapping up his fifth three-year term and DelVecchio his fourth. Years ago, Aptowitz had served on the finance committee and DelVecchio on the school board.
Along with Sellon, Lauren Scher has taken out papers for the two expiring school committee seats. Sellon has returned papers.
Saquet could have competition for moderator from Gregory Penesis, who has also pulled candidacy papers.
Saquet served 34 years as moderator before deciding not to run again two years ago and being replaced by Loukos.
Housing Authority member Kevin Doyle and Lisa Shue Lei Qu have taken out papers for the five-year authority term.
“We have quite an election shaping up in Mansfield,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
A large part of the interest in the election has to do with many incumbents choosing to hang up their hats or run for other offices.
“The election has generated more interest, a lot having to do with the two incumbents for select board, the town moderator and one incumbent for school committee announcing they will not be running for another term,” Staples said. “It’s great seeing people interested in getting involved in their community and local government.”
Nomination papers are due back to the town clerk’s office no later than March 21 with the signatures of at least 50 registered voters.