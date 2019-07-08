MANSFIELD — Elm Street was closed for about an hour Monday morning after a passenger van and a delivery truck collided near the Elm Street bridge, sending one driver to the hospital.
A man in his mid-20s was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton by a town ambulance with non-life threatening head injuries, Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo said.
The driver of the delivery truck suffered a wrist injury and was treated by emergency medical technicians at the scene, Puleo said.
The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. during the commuter rush hour. The road is a major route to Interstate 495 and the downtown train station.
Puelo said there was an extensive fuel leak and debris which had to be cleaned from the accident scene. The truck was carrying a load of wooden doors, according to the fire official.
Police detoured traffic with the help of Norton police at Gilbert Street in Norton and used Otis Street in Mansfield to get to School Street on the other side of the Elm Street bridge.
Police had warned residents by social media to seek an alternate route.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.