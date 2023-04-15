There were two serious area accidents Friday, one involving a rollover in Rehoboth, another that took several utility poles down in Seekonk near the Attleboro line.
Rehoboth police and firefighters responded about 9 p.m. Friday night to a rollover crash on Winthrop Street (Route 44) near Camp Ramsbottom.
One vehicle had tried tried to pass another and one of the vehicles fled the scene, and police are searching for the driver of that vehicle.
The Seekonk incident was reported about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
A vehicle hit utility poles, and several poles and wires were taken down on Pond Street near the Attleboro line.
National Grid and Verizon were notified.
The road was closed for several hours, with Attleboro police closing their end.